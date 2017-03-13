Baldwin-Whitehall to save $8,200 monthly with new copier contract

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Baldwin-Whitehall School Board members approved a five-year contract for copier and printer services that district leaders say will save more than $8,200 a month from an expiring contract.

While school officials welcomed the savings from a market that has seen prices decline since the contract was approved five years ago, some board members considered rebidding the contract.

Toshiba Business Solutions, which eventually was approved for copier and printer services, had the lowest bid at $16,375 a month. The current contractor, Comdoc, offered a bid of about $40 a month more than Toshiba.

Board member Janet Tarson asked if there's any value to having an established relationship when the price is almost equal.

“That's what bidding is all about,” board member Martin Michael Schmotzer said. “I feel bad for the current contractor, but that's business.”

Business manager Mark Cherpak said the district received six proposals, with one not meeting specifications.

Cherpak said companies were asked to submit five references with their proposals. Toshiba listed Hempfield, North Allegheny, Greater Latrobe and New Castle school districts as well as Point Park University as its clients.

The current contract expires at the end of March.

Cherpak said if the board wanted to reject the bids and try again, the process would take up to three weeks and cost roughly $2,000 in legal advertising fees.

Toshiba received a 6-1 approval with Tarson voting “no.” Board members Anthony DiCesaro and Elliot Rambo were absent.

Roof repairs

Baldwin-Whitehall board members gave the go-ahead for the administration and HHSDR Architects and Engineers to prepare bid documents for roof replacement and repairs at McAnnulty Elementary School and J.E. Harrison Middle School.

HHSDR did the first phase of a district feasibility study that focused on the roofs of district buildings. The middle school roof has a leak above the gymnasium and is in need of being replaced, leaders said. The main focus of the McAnnulty roof is above the multi-purpose room.

Superintendent Randal Lutz said the roof at Harrison was constructed in 1993 and the roof at McAnnulty was part of the building constructed in 1995.

At an earlier board meeting, Cherpak said the cost would be between $120,000 and $140,000 for each roof.

Steel Center representative

A different school board member will represent Baldwin-Whitehall during Steel Center for Career and Technical Education board meetings.

No one stepped forward to replace Elliot Rambo as the district representative. Rambo resigned as a representative because he could not attend the meetings held the first Tuesday of each month.

Without a permanent replacement, board President Karen Brown said she will represent Baldwin-Whitehall at the April meeting. Superintendent Randal Lutz attended the March meeting at Steel Center, however only school directors have a vote. Baldwin High School has the largest enrollment of 11 schools who send students to Steel Center. Baldwin has 117 students at Steel Center, which makes up nearly 17 percent of the school's enrollment.

Coaching positions

Loren Cooley was hired as the new Baldwin High School varsity football coach at the school board's March 8 meeting.

He replaces Pete Wagner who submitted his resignation at the end of January. Cooley was the offensive coordinator at Clairton High School. He previously coached at Plum and Gateway.

Baldwin Superintendent Randal Lutz said the district received more than 40 applications for the position.

“He primarily has taken programs not successful and has been part of their rebirth,” Lutz said. “He talked about motivation, making it fun and building from the youth level.”

Wagner coached the Highlanders for four seasons and compiled a 10-27 record.

Cooley will earn $10,000 a year, as dictated by the collective bargaining agreement.

The school board also accepted the resignation of boys varsity soccer coach Adam Obranovich. Unlike the contentious discussions school board members had with coaching changes with football, tennis and baseball, directors did not have anything to say about the soccer position.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.