Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
South Hills

Overlapping road closures have Baldwin leaders, residents concerned
Jim Spezialetti | Monday, March 13, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Two heavily traveled roads in Baldwin Borough could be closed at the same time this spring, and that has some municipal leaders and residents concerned.

A portion of Glass Run Road is expected to close in mid-April, and a portion of Streets Run Road is expected to close beginning in late May, which means closures of the two roadways could overlap, leaders said. Additional Streets Run Road work is planned in the summer.

Baldwin Borough Manager John Barrett said representatives of Walsh Construction — the company handling PennDOT's Rapid Bridge Replacement Project in the Baldwin area — will consider ways not to have an overlap of the two road closures.

“They seem flexible and open to adjusting the schedule,” said Barrett, who expects to get an update about the scheduling this month.

The bridge structure on Glass Run, west of Cathell Road, has a planned start date of April 17. The road closure is expected to last five weeks. Then in late May, the culvert on Glass Run east of Cathell will be repaired, closing that portion of road for another five weeks.

Work is scheduled to begin on the Streets Run bridge near Lutz Hollow Road in June. The closure is expected to last five weeks. In July, work on the Streets Run bridge near East Willock is expected to have a 10-week closure.

Barrett said updates will be posted on the borough's website, baldwinborough.org.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.