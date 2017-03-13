Overlapping road closures have Baldwin leaders, residents concerned

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two heavily traveled roads in Baldwin Borough could be closed at the same time this spring, and that has some municipal leaders and residents concerned.

A portion of Glass Run Road is expected to close in mid-April, and a portion of Streets Run Road is expected to close beginning in late May, which means closures of the two roadways could overlap, leaders said. Additional Streets Run Road work is planned in the summer.

Baldwin Borough Manager John Barrett said representatives of Walsh Construction — the company handling PennDOT's Rapid Bridge Replacement Project in the Baldwin area — will consider ways not to have an overlap of the two road closures.

“They seem flexible and open to adjusting the schedule,” said Barrett, who expects to get an update about the scheduling this month.

The bridge structure on Glass Run, west of Cathell Road, has a planned start date of April 17. The road closure is expected to last five weeks. Then in late May, the culvert on Glass Run east of Cathell will be repaired, closing that portion of road for another five weeks.

Work is scheduled to begin on the Streets Run bridge near Lutz Hollow Road in June. The closure is expected to last five weeks. In July, work on the Streets Run bridge near East Willock is expected to have a 10-week closure.

Barrett said updates will be posted on the borough's website, baldwinborough.org.

