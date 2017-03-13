Pleasant Hills MS art teacher to visit Israel

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When Michael Fratangelo isn't teaching art classes to students at Pleasant Hills Middle School, he spends his time as a visual artist in a studio located in the Polish Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh.

Fratangelo received a scholarship to help pay for travel expenses to the Classrooms Without Borders' travel study program that will feature a July trip to Israel to study visual arts and culture. The program is affiliated with the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh.

“Being a working artist and a teacher is what got me aboard,” Fratangelo said. “It really is an honor. I never thought in my life I would be going to places like where Jesus was crucified.”

He has attended several seminars in preparation for the 10-day trip.

“I can't speak highly enough about how well organized this is,” Fratangelo said.

The seminars are led by Avi Ben-Hur, director of education for Classrooms Without Borders. Ben-Hur lives in Israel and also is a citizen of the U.S.

“The trips are primarily for educators from the Pittsburgh area,” Ben-Hur said. “Israel, in many ways, is very similar to the United States. And there are stark differences as well.”

This is the sixth year Israel has been a part of the travel program. Each trip has a different theme for educators. Two years ago, science, technology, engineering and math was the focus where educators learned about ancient technology as well as high-tech programs.

Fratangelo said Ben-Hur addressed concerns Americans might have with traveling to Israel.

“He said you are safer in Israel proper than you are in the United States. I am not afraid. This is an amazing opportunity,” Fratangelo said.

The travel itinerary has the Americans on the move at all times.

The first day has the group in northern Israel to visit Mishkan Museum of Art. Some of the stops during the trip include The el-Jazzar Mosque, the Basilica of the Annunciation in Nazareth, Magdala, Church of the Beatitudes, Tel Aviv Museum of Art, Independence Hall in Tel-Aviv, Mt. of Olives and Church of the Holy Sepulcher.

Fratangelo said he is looking forward to visiting Jaffa, a city that is 4,000 years old.

“Tel-Aviv is a very modern city, a beach city. Jerusalem is old school. The differences are interesting to me,” Fratangelo said. “I'm a very spiritual person. I am interested in all the faiths. I consider my artwork a spiritual practice.”

The middle school teacher is excited to meet Israeli artists and educators to learn how they view and teach art.

“Art education is very broad and to have the opportunity to explore another way is great,” he said.

Fratangelo's portraits have symbolic messages. He meets with clients to get a sense of who they are. Fratangelo uses colors and shapes to represent his clients in portraits. His work can be viewed at fratangelo.com.

Fratangelo said he is glad to have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to visit Israel.

“I will be immersing myself in a totally different world,” he said.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.