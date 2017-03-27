Baldwin Borough seeks bids for roads

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Baldwin Borough will seek bids for its 2017 road paving program.

The borough will receive $160,000 in liquid fuels money from the state and have designated Elmwood Drive from Prospect Road to Macek Drive to be paved using the funds. Officials expect the total cost to be $600,000.

A separate bid will be made for the general fund program at an estimated cost of $1.7 million, which includes streets being affected by heavy-truck traffic during the Colewood Park basin equalization project.

Sections of roads on the list to be paved are Blossom Road, Short Street, Dolores Drive, Keeport Drive, Colewood Drive, Ranchview Drive, Overland Trail, Curry Road and Hollow Haven Drive. If bids are lower than expected, other roads that would be considered for the paving program are Norma Drive, Leona Drive, Youngridge Drive and Macassar Drive.

Graffiti alert

The north end of Baldwin Borough has seen a rash of graffiti tags on borough buildings and road signs.

Baldwin Borough police are participating in WeTip, an anonymous crime hotline. Residents can remain anonymous when they call 1-800-782-7463 with information regarding the graffiti acts.

Callers may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest and conviction.

Municipal services director

When Baldwin Borough officials started the job search to fill the new position of municipal services director, little did they know the right candidate lives in the neighborhood.

Robert Firek emerged as the leading applicant to serve in the position created by council members in December. Firek, who will start April 3, will work with Baldwin public works supervisor Mark Stephenson, who plans to retire next year. The director of municipal services will handle public works duties as well as engineering and inspection projects.

Firek is a licensed professional engineer for Lennon, Smith, Souleret Engineering Inc.

Pool renovation

Baldwin Borough officials will seek bids for the second phase of the Baldwin pool house renovation project.

Borough manager John Barrett said the second phase will focus on the exterior with refurbishing the facade and signage. Officials would like to install large canopies to provide shade. DRS Architects in Pittsburgh estimated the project to be $200,000.

Last year, the pool project upgraded the locker rooms and interior structures.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.