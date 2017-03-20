Mom helps secure 72 ceiling fans for school

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ceiling fans will be installed in every classroom at the Brentwood Middle/High School thanks to the efforts of a parent and the administration.

The school district received $4,440 from the Lowe's Toolbox for Education Grant program for 72 ceiling fans and equipment. The school board on March 13 approved Wolfpack Electric LLC to install the fans and 36 speed controls for $12,527. Wolfpack Electric was the lowest of three bidders for the project. Superintendent Amy Burch said the company agreed to do the work in the evening and on weekends.

When Sharon Sedlar noticed the ceiling fans in the Elroy Elementary School classrooms last summer, she inquired why the other district school buildings did not have them.

Burch told Sedlar that the Elroy Parent-Teacher Association received a grant to purchase the fans. Sedlar, who is president of the middle school's Parent-Teachers for Students Success, did a Google search to find the Lowe's Toolbox for Education Grant program.

After some research and getting some help from Burch and middle school Principal David Radcliffe, Sedlar sent the application into Lowe's.

Sedlar said the original plan was to have four ceiling fans in the middle school classrooms, but it was determine that more than two fans could cause the whiteboards to shake. By installing two fans in each room, 36 middle and high school classrooms will be equipped.

Because of the district's budget constraints, Sedlar said more collaborative efforts between community members and district officials are needed to benefit the students.

Sedlar said an application to get ceiling fans for Moore Elementary School has been submitted to the Lowe's program.

