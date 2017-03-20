Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
South Hills

Mom helps secure 72 ceiling fans for school
Jim Spezialetti | Monday, March 20, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Ceiling fans will be installed in every classroom at the Brentwood Middle/High School thanks to the efforts of a parent and the administration.

The school district received $4,440 from the Lowe's Toolbox for Education Grant program for 72 ceiling fans and equipment. The school board on March 13 approved Wolfpack Electric LLC to install the fans and 36 speed controls for $12,527. Wolfpack Electric was the lowest of three bidders for the project. Superintendent Amy Burch said the company agreed to do the work in the evening and on weekends.

When Sharon Sedlar noticed the ceiling fans in the Elroy Elementary School classrooms last summer, she inquired why the other district school buildings did not have them.

Burch told Sedlar that the Elroy Parent-Teacher Association received a grant to purchase the fans. Sedlar, who is president of the middle school's Parent-Teachers for Students Success, did a Google search to find the Lowe's Toolbox for Education Grant program.

After some research and getting some help from Burch and middle school Principal David Radcliffe, Sedlar sent the application into Lowe's.

Sedlar said the original plan was to have four ceiling fans in the middle school classrooms, but it was determine that more than two fans could cause the whiteboards to shake. By installing two fans in each room, 36 middle and high school classrooms will be equipped.

Because of the district's budget constraints, Sedlar said more collaborative efforts between community members and district officials are needed to benefit the students.

Sedlar said an application to get ceiling fans for Moore Elementary School has been submitted to the Lowe's program.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.