Brentwood goes under the sea for spring show

Tickets: Available at the door or at brentwoodmusical.org ; cost is $9 for adults and $6 for children and senior citizens

When: 7 p.m. March 30 and 31; 2 and 7 p.m. April 1

If you go

Brentwood musical director Ginnie Schaap tries to pick a family-friendly show for the school's spring musical.

“Our community is family-oriented. We have a tradition of doing family-friendly shows,” said Schaap, who is in her 10th year as the director.

This year, Brentwood Middle/High School will present Disney's “The Little Mermaid” from March 30 through April 1.

“They really like their Disney and the princesses,” Schaap said.

The role of Ariel will be shared by juniors Vanessa Kocher and Amanda Blazeyewski. Both are excited to be performing as a Disney princess.

“It's awesome. It's a dream come true,” Kocher said. “I can't believe I'm a Disney princess.”

“I've always been a huge Disney fan, and I always wanted to be a princess,” Blazeyewski said. “Your inner 7-year-old child comes out. It's really cool to play that role.”

She said she enjoyed the movie as a child. Learning the script, however, has given her a different perspective on the characters, such as King Triton's feelings of losing Ariel because he had lost his wife.

When not playing the lead role, they share Aquata, Ariel's sister.

“It's a little difficult,” Kocher said. “You have to remember both lines and they're different characters.”

Blazeyewski said the good thing about sharing the role is they can help each other.

Prince Eric will be played by junior Paul Schaap, who last year had the lead role in “Shrek, the Musical.”

“It's a nice change. I went from a character who was alone and clicked with one person to a prince who is loving,” he said. “It's more heart warming.”

Junior Estrella Segura can say the same when comparing her role from last year's show — she played Donkey in “Shrek.” The upbeat and playful character is the complete opposite to this year's role, Ursula, the sea witch.

“It's fun in a way. I get to be sassy and mean,” said Segura, a fan of the Mermaid movie.

“This was one of my favorites growing up, and to see my friends act it out on stage is exciting,” she said.

Ginnie Schaap said 45 students in grades six through 12, which includes stage crew, are involved with the show.

In addition to the three evening shows, Brentwood will hold a matinee at 2 p.m. April 1 in hopes of getting more children to attend.

“If ever there was a time to try a matinee, this is the best show,” Schaap said.

