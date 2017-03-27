Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
South Hills

Longtime Whitehall chief set to retire

Stephanie Hacke | Monday, March 27, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Whitehall Borough police Chief Donald Dolfi sits for a photo at his desk Monday, March 20, 2017. Dolfi will be retiring March 31 after 42 years with the department.

Whitehall police Chief Donald Dolfi had simple expectations for the 20-member force he's overseen: They were to patrol the neighborhood, do their job and always do the right thing.

The training they received would equip them to handle nearly any situation. The tools they needed would be readily available. And if anything went wrong, he would have their backs.

“I should be putting people in a position not to fail,” said Dolfi, 64, of Baldwin Borough. “If they have problems, if they have issues, if they have needs, I'll be there.”

Dolfi, who worked as police chief in Whitehall for 12 years and with the department for 42 years, will retire March 31. Deputy Chief Keith Henderson will become chief April 1, 12 years to the day after Dolfi started the same job, notably on April Fools Day. Sgt. Jason Gagorik starts as deputy chief on April 17.

Dolfi, a 1970 Baldwin High School graduate, had career aspirations of being a lawyer or history teacher. Yet in 1969, at 16, a neighbor recommended he join the Broughton Volunteer Fire Department in South Park, the closest volunteer fire company to his Baldwin Borough home.

Drawn to the action and a desire to help people, Dolfi ultimately decided on a career in law enforcement. He attended Pennsylvania State University and graduated in 1974 with a bachelor's degree in law enforcement and corrections.

He applied for jobs in the South Hills, and took the Secret Service test. A South Hills native, Dolfi admits he didn't know much about Whitehall 40 years ago. He had never been to Caste Village.

Whitehall was the first to offer Dolfi a job, so he took it. He was sworn in on Christmas Eve in 1974. He started on the force Jan. 1, 1975.

Dolfi says being hired in Whitehall was the best thing to happen to him professionally.

“It's a phenomenal place to work. I've been blessed with good leadership,” he said.

Longtime police Chief J. William Schmitt gave Dolfi the opportunity for advancement, he said. He worked closely with now-retired Deputy Chief Richard Danko, who started the same day as him and moved through the ranks alongside him.

Dolfi attended crime prevention school and helped launch a neighborhood watch program in the 1980s after a stint of burglaries plagued the borough. He also taught drug and alcohol prevention classes at J.E. Harrison Middle School in the Baldwin-Whitehall School District. He served as the first executive director of the South Hills DUI Task Force.

He was promoted to lieutenant Oct. 1, 1983, then promoted to chief in 2005.

Dolfi was a true leader, said Henderson, who started in Whitehall in 1982.

“If you ever had to go into battle or into a critical situation, he was the one you wanted to follow. When he spoke, you knew that it was the right thing,” Henderson said. “He was like the general leading the charge.”

As chief, Dolfi had two goals: to keep the same number of officers on the force as when he began. He accomplished that.

His other goal was to ensure that all new members of the police department were integrated into the department's core values.

In Whitehall, residents wave to officers. That's a relationship between the police and the community that has been developed for many years, Dolfi said.

The department runs on a structure that all members of the force are patrol officers with a focus on patrolling, high visibility, deterrence of crime and quick response, he said.

“We detect. We investigate and we arrest. But you're a patrol officer. So, while you're patrolling. You're investigating. You're detecting. But the patrol is something that is never scarified here,” Dolfi said.

Public officials don't interfere and allow the chief to run the department in Whitehall, Dolfi said. All of this was in play long before Dolfi took over, he said. He just worked to fine-tune it.

Henderson called Dolfi's leadership style “progressive, yet conservative,” saying he oversaw advances in technology while keeping community policing at the forefront.

Dolfi cared about the officers and Whitehall community, his secretary and dispatcher Debbie Kukan said.

“He was a great boss. Very understanding. If one of the guys was in an accident, the first thing he asked was, ‘Are you OK?' ” she said. “He always had our backs.”

During his first 11 years as chief, Dolfi oversaw the hiring of nine patrolman, the promotion of three sergeants and one deputy chief.

Still, there are few things Dolfi wishes he had accomplished during the past decade: Hiring a female officer for the force, although none ever tested high enough for consideration, he said. He also would have liked to have gotten the department a state accreditation.

In retirement, Dolfi plans to golf and spend more time with his wife, Melinda, his two adult children and two grandchildren.

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

