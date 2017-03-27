Baldwin students to stage Pittsburgh premiere of 'Zorro the Musical'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Baldwin High School musical director Jason Coll said the toughest part of his job is selecting a unique musical that blends well with the students.

His internet search went through the entire alphabet before reaching “Z,” as in “Zorro the Musical.”

Coll said only two professional companies in the United States and one other high school have produced the show.

“I'm truly excited. This will be a premiere for Pittsburgh,” Coll said.

A cast of 54 will take the stage at 7 p.m. April 5-8 in the Dr. Regis V. Shalley Performing Arts Center at the high school.

Setting the bar for school musicals in the Pittsburgh region is nothing new to Baldwin. Last year's production of “Big Fish” earned the Baldwin cast the Best Musical award at the Gene Kelly Awards. In Coll's first year as director, Baldwin performed “The Drowsy Chaperone.”

“Zorro the Musical” features sword-fighting, aerial work and plenty of flamenco dancing that students had to learn. Coll said he loves the music by the Gipsy Kings, including the song “Bamboleo.”

Coll said students watched glimpses of the productions done in Paris and London, but they are allowed to make their own mark with the musical.

Senior Nick Cortazzo has the role of Zorro.

“This is a very new and exciting experience. I am privileged and honored to take this character and make it my own,” Cortazzo said. “It was more challenging than I thought, but I enjoy being pushed.”

Cortazzo, who was a Gene Kelly nominee for best actor in his role as Edward Bloom in “Big Fish,” not only has been working on sword-fighting, but has been doing so while wearing a harness for his aerial stunts.

“There's an excitement with the cast. We have a new appreciation for the songs and dance. It motivates all of us,” Cortazzo said.

Senior Katie Zemaitis, who plays the role of Inez, said the show is intense but lots of fun. She enjoys playing a character that has many dramatic traits.

“Inez allows me to explore different ways of acting,” Zemaitis said.

Sophomore Morgan Traud also plays one of the lead roles as Luisa.

“She is a strong female character. She has a lot of beautiful songs,” Traud said. “This is one of my favorite musicals. It will be cool to see the audience's reaction.”

Student director Jaycee Revo said not knowing the musical is a positive for the cast.

“I had to ask several times what emotions they should have. It can be interpreted different ways,” Revo said. “You develop a new appreciation because it's yours.”

Revo is the only senior to be in every fall play and spring musical. Coll added a character to the script for Revo to take the stage one last time. She will be dressed as an old Hispanic lady to add some comic relief.

“It will be interesting,” Revo said.

“The kids form a family,” Coll said. “We are all working toward a common goal.”

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.