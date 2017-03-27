Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
South Hills

Brentwood Day Camp returns
Jim Spezialetti | Monday, March 27, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 43 minutes ago

The return of Brentwood Summer Day Camp has been approved by school and borough officials.

The updated agreement has the camp tentatively scheduled for June 21-July 3 and July 5-19.

The school district will interview and hire camp staff. The borough will reimburse the district for expenses up to $15,000. Superintendent Amy Burch said based on estimates, the district will be able to stay within budget.

The camp was not held last year because of a lack of applications for counselors and volunteers. In previous years, the cost was split between the borough and district. Because of budget constraints, the district is not able to foot the bill, which can be as much as $15,000.

The camp will be held at the high school cafeteria and Brentwood Park. The fee for children ages five to 12 will be $75 this year, an increase of $25. The camp is for Brentwood residents only.

An early proposal had the registration fee at $100, but officials determined the $75 fee would be enough to help reduce expenses.

Curriculum changes

Brentwood School Board approved the addition of a world history class beginning with the 2017-18 school year. The course replaces the world cultures class taught to sophomores.

The board also approved the addition of an AP German class for 2017-18.

Marching band

Brentwood school directors approved the purchase of 30 band uniforms from DeMoulin Bros. & Co. at a cost of $11,558.40.

The board earlier this year approved the participation of middle school students to join the high school marching band.

In a separate action, the board approved band camp for Aug. 6-11 at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg campus. Middle school students will attend the camp.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.

