Seven roads to be paved in Brentwood

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Seven streets in Brentwood have been approved for the borough's road paving program this year.

Brentwood Council awarded the roughly $190,630 paving contract to Mele and Mele & Sons Inc. The borough received nine bids.

The following roads will be paved: Lora Way, from Lanmore Avenue to Lawnview Avenue; Dailey Road, from Radison to Pointview Road; Bennon Way, from Marylea Avenue to Lanmore; Brednick Avenue, from Brownsville Road to Dalewood Avenue and from Dalewood to Cloverleaf Avenue; Bookman Avenue, from West Garden to Laleton Avenue; and Munsey Avenue, from Kaufman Avenue to Shadewell Avenue.

Extra geotechnical expense

The preliminary geotechnical study at the former Snee Dairy will cost a little more than expected.

Brentwood Council authorized the study at a cost not to exceed $7,000 as part of the work necessary to determine if the ground is safe for a new borough building. Two test borings originally were planned, but during the investigation, the contractor determined workers would be able to access the basement with their drill rig to obtain two more test borings. The two extra borings are estimated to cost $3,000.

Brentwood officials said they initially would have approved the four test borings had Gateway Engineers known equipment would be able to access the basement.

The borough entered into an agreement to purchase the property at 3735 Brownsville Road, pending the results of the geotechnical and environmental study.

ADA study at Civic Center

Brentwood Council authorized ADA Consults LLC of Pittsburgh to perform an Americans with Disabilities Act compliance evaluation of the Civic Center building, 118 Park Drive.

Borough Manager George Zboyovsky said the Civic Center has seen an increase in use over the past several years. The building was constructed before 1990 and is not ADA compliant.

The borough will pay $2,750 for ADA Consults to inspect the parking, sidewalks, deck, patio, stairs, entrances and exits and rest rooms. Zboyovsky said even tables, chairs and the public address system need to be reviewed for compliance.

ADA Consults will provide a report and make recommendations to borough officials.

50 new American flags to wave

Brentwood Borough will display 50 new American flags along Brownsville Road during special occasions such as Memorial Day, Flag Day and July 4.

The total cost of $1,500 will be funded by a donation from the Fourth of July Parade Committee. Flags will be made at The Flag Factory in Castle Shannon.

The flags will replace those that are worn.

Banner Community

For the third straight year, Brent‑ wood has been named an Allegheny County Banner Community.

The status is awarded to a community for its commitment to professional development, prudent fiscal management, transparency, accountability and proactive communications to engage the community.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.