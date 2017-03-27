Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
South Hills

Seven roads to be paved in Brentwood
Jim Spezialetti | Monday, March 27, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 44 minutes ago

Seven streets in Brentwood have been approved for the borough's road paving program this year.

Brentwood Council awarded the roughly $190,630 paving contract to Mele and Mele & Sons Inc. The borough received nine bids.

The following roads will be paved: Lora Way, from Lanmore Avenue to Lawnview Avenue; Dailey Road, from Radison to Pointview Road; Bennon Way, from Marylea Avenue to Lanmore; Brednick Avenue, from Brownsville Road to Dalewood Avenue and from Dalewood to Cloverleaf Avenue; Bookman Avenue, from West Garden to Laleton Avenue; and Munsey Avenue, from Kaufman Avenue to Shadewell Avenue.

Extra geotechnical expense

The preliminary geotechnical study at the former Snee Dairy will cost a little more than expected.

Brentwood Council authorized the study at a cost not to exceed $7,000 as part of the work necessary to determine if the ground is safe for a new borough building. Two test borings originally were planned, but during the investigation, the contractor determined workers would be able to access the basement with their drill rig to obtain two more test borings. The two extra borings are estimated to cost $3,000.

Brentwood officials said they initially would have approved the four test borings had Gateway Engineers known equipment would be able to access the basement.

The borough entered into an agreement to purchase the property at 3735 Brownsville Road, pending the results of the geotechnical and environmental study.

ADA study at Civic Center

Brentwood Council authorized ADA Consults LLC of Pittsburgh to perform an Americans with Disabilities Act compliance evaluation of the Civic Center building, 118 Park Drive.

Borough Manager George Zboyovsky said the Civic Center has seen an increase in use over the past several years. The building was constructed before 1990 and is not ADA compliant.

The borough will pay $2,750 for ADA Consults to inspect the parking, sidewalks, deck, patio, stairs, entrances and exits and rest rooms. Zboyovsky said even tables, chairs and the public address system need to be reviewed for compliance.

ADA Consults will provide a report and make recommendations to borough officials.

50 new American flags to wave

Brentwood Borough will display 50 new American flags along Brownsville Road during special occasions such as Memorial Day, Flag Day and July 4.

The total cost of $1,500 will be funded by a donation from the Fourth of July Parade Committee. Flags will be made at The Flag Factory in Castle Shannon.

The flags will replace those that are worn.

Banner Community

For the third straight year, Brent‑ wood has been named an Allegheny County Banner Community.

The status is awarded to a community for its commitment to professional development, prudent fiscal management, transparency, accountability and proactive communications to engage the community.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.