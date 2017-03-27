Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
South Hills

Parking changes considered in Brentwood
Jim Spezialetti | Monday, March 27, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Brentwood Council members will consider changes to the borough's parking ordinance.

Council members talked about the parking situation in dense areas of the borough, as well as permit parking for those who work in Brentwood, during a March 20 meeting.

The zoning and ordinance committee recommended council implement several minor changes that could help alleviate parking problems.

One change would require residents who have off-street parking to utilize their driveway or garage. Exemptions are provided for driveways or garages that cannot be used.

Councilwoman Stephanie Fox said it is disheartening that borough officials spend countless hours trying to come up with a solution to make people to use their driveway.

“I hope people would be more community-oriented and consider each other,” she said.

The borough does have an ordinance in place addressing the use of driveways and garages. A formula was implemented by the zoning and ordinance committee that would determine the number of off-street stalls that are available at a property.

“We need to ensure that those who do have off-street parking utilize it,” said Brentwood Mayor Dennis Troy, who agrees with Fox that it's about common courtesy.

Police would run license plates of those vehicles parked on the street at night. Officials said officers would be instructed to do so only when they are not responding to a call.

A new section of the parking ordinance would designate several streets behind Brownsville Road as business parking zones. Parking would be restricted to residents and permitted business owners in an effort to keep metered zones open for customers.

Streets considered for business parking zones are sections of Clermont Ave‑nue, Dalewood Street, Pary Street and Pointview Road.

Another update would open a stretch of Brownsville Road to resident parking only. Council approved the removal of old parking meters between Bellecrest and Francis avenues, which will open up space near an apartment building that doesn't have a lot. Police Chief Adam Zeppuhar recommended the change.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.

