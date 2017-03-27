Life-saving skills taught at Pleasant Hills Middle School

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As a school resource officer for Pleasant Hills Middle School and McClellan Elementary, Ronald Porupsky tries to help children cultivate a safe learning environment.

Each week, middle school students are offered a chance to participate in a different interest group. What started out as learning to play cards or checkers has included emergency first responders.

The latest first responder program was “Stop the Bleed,” where middle school students learned what to do when facing a traumatic incident. Baldwin EMS staff, who trained students in CPR and the use of the automatic external defibrillator, returned to help instruct the students on ways to stop traumatic bleeding.

“When you think of traumatic bleeding, you think of mass shootings, but that isn't the case,” said Porupsky, a member of the Pleasant Hills Police Department. “I asked the kids, ‘Who has glass in their house?' ”

The first responders trained the students on the proper ways to use tourniquets and what materials can be used to replace a tourniquet.

“These are tools that they can use to save a life. I hope they never need to use them,” Porupsky said. “When you prepare for things, like a test, the anxiety level goes down, and your performance increases.”

Seventh-graders Leah Stanforth and John McCann were glad they participated in the program.

“I thought it was very helpful,” Leah said. “The officers are very kind.”

“I thought it was a neat experience. I learned about gauze and tourniquets and how to use them,” John said.

The life-saving programs don't end with the students. Teachers also are trained at a different time. The SRO program will sponsor a basic defensive tactics and awareness program for the West Jefferson Hills district faculty. The program is scheduled for May and will teach faculty how to fight off an attacker.

