Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
South Hills

South Hills events to highlight stories of local immigrants
Jim Spezialetti | Monday, March 27, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 44 minutes ago

Whitehall Public Library will hold the first of two Allegheny County Library Association events that celebrate immigration experiences in the region.

“Immigration Journeys: Old and New” will feature 10 short videos by South Hills residents who highlight their own or their family's immigration story.

Sally Rafson, who is the project manager, said the program is designed to address misunderstandings people might have with refugees and immigrants.

“Digital storytelling is an effective tool for what new refugees have gone through,” Rafson said.

Whitehall's library will host the event at 2 p.m. April 1. South Park Township Library will feature the videos at 6:30 p.m. April 18.

The videos were created over four weekends at the Whitehall Public Library. Professionals helped lead participants through the process of writing and creating videos that are about three minutes each.

Rafson said five videos feature lifelong South Hills residents who share stories of their parents or grandparents coming to America. The other five videos feature refugees who recently found a new home in the South Hills.

The events include a facil‑itated community conversation, multicultural entertainment and food tasting.

The program was made possible through a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, as well as funding from The Sprout Fund, Vibrant Pittsburgh, the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh and Corinne Guillou and the Ridgeville Kids.

Rafson said the hope is to extend the program to other Pittsburgh communities.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.