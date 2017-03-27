Brentwood community wants to 'drop puck on cancer'

What started as “a few middle-aged guys running around a bit and pitching in 20 bucks” has become a larger event to support families coping with a loved one's cancer diagnosis, said Ryan Trimbur, who is one of the organizers of the Drop the Puck on Cancer benefit April 8 in Brentwood Park.

“We all used to play hockey when we were kids, so when we started it six years ago, it was like a pick-up game,” Trimbur said.

He is referring to the group who got together to play dek hockey — two families from Brentwood who lost loved ones to cancer and named the Duttine-Cavataio Fund for them. They threw it together with a tournament, auction and bake sale and raised about $50,000 that first year.

The nonprofit raises money for Brentwood families with a member who has cancer. The close-knit community usually brings suggested recipients to the group's attention with an email or a message like, “This person was diagnosed with cancer — can you help?”

Because of the turnout, it became an annual event. Organizer Taryn Frey Misner joined the second year. Her niece was diagnosed with leukemia and was one of the recipients of the money.

“We're different than other organizations. We hand this money over to these families so they can live. It might cover a car payment or parking or food, or it could pay your electric bill,” Misner said.

The daylong event will begin with the singing of the national anthem at 7:30 a.m., and the first puck drop is at 7:50.

This year, there are two magicians, Iceburgh from the Pittsburgh Penguins and all-day food and drinks. An auction will start at 8 p.m. with baskets compiled and donated by Brentwood High School graduates from nearly every class spanning the 1980s and 1990s.

“With there being so much hate in the world and everything always at odds, it's really something to see,” Misner said of the event. “It's watching a community come together to help one another, and it's the change we need to see in the world today.”

The members of the fund were inducted into the Brentwood High School Hall of Fame for community service and are the grand marshals in this year's Fourth of July parade.

