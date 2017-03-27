Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
South Hills

Brentwood community wants to 'drop puck on cancer'

Rebecca L. Ferraro | Monday, March 27, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 45 minutes ago

What started as “a few middle-aged guys running around a bit and pitching in 20 bucks” has become a larger event to support families coping with a loved one's cancer diagnosis, said Ryan Trimbur, who is one of the organizers of the Drop the Puck on Cancer benefit April 8 in Brentwood Park.

“We all used to play hockey when we were kids, so when we started it six years ago, it was like a pick-up game,” Trimbur said.

He is referring to the group who got together to play dek hockey — two families from Brentwood who lost loved ones to cancer and named the Duttine-Cavataio Fund for them. They threw it together with a tournament, auction and bake sale and raised about $50,000 that first year.

The nonprofit raises money for Brentwood families with a member who has cancer. The close-knit community usually brings suggested recipients to the group's attention with an email or a message like, “This person was diagnosed with cancer — can you help?”

Because of the turnout, it became an annual event. Organizer Taryn Frey Misner joined the second year. Her niece was diagnosed with leukemia and was one of the recipients of the money.

“We're different than other organizations. We hand this money over to these families so they can live. It might cover a car payment or parking or food, or it could pay your electric bill,” Misner said.

The daylong event will begin with the singing of the national anthem at 7:30 a.m., and the first puck drop is at 7:50.

This year, there are two magicians, Iceburgh from the Pittsburgh Penguins and all-day food and drinks. An auction will start at 8 p.m. with baskets compiled and donated by Brentwood High School graduates from nearly every class spanning the 1980s and 1990s.

“With there being so much hate in the world and everything always at odds, it's really something to see,” Misner said of the event. “It's watching a community come together to help one another, and it's the change we need to see in the world today.”

The members of the fund were inducted into the Brentwood High School Hall of Fame for community service and are the grand marshals in this year's Fourth of July parade.

Rebecca L. Ferraro is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.