South Hills

New councilwoman named in Pleasant Hills

Eric Eisert | Monday, April 3, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Eric Eisert | for the Tribune-Review
Cheryl Freedman was named March 20, 2017, as a new council member in Pleasant Hills.

Over the years, Cheryl Freedman has enjoyed many titles: airline pilot, educator, PTA director, municipal planner, wife and mother. Now she can add a new title to her resume: borough council member.

Freedman was appointed last week, 6-0, to fill the vacant spot on Pleasant Hills Borough Council through the election in November.

She was sworn in by District Magistrate Pat Capolupo.

Freedman said supporting borough emergency services with the resources they need, while maintaining fiscal responsibility, will be one of her priorities on the board.

“I want to see that we have a safe borough,” she said.

Freedman was raised in Pleasant Hills, but moved to the New York/New Jersey area after college. She met her husband, Michael, and had two children, Daniel and Julia.

She became an airline pilot and earned a master's degree in special education. She even was able to combine the two professions by teaching flying.

Public service entered her life and she served as a member of the planning board in Tuxedo, N.Y. She also was director of the Central Hudson Region PTA.

After she and Michael retired, they moved their family back to her hometown.

“In fact, I moved into the house I grew up in,” she said.

Freedman said she will be on the ballot in the fall and hopes to continue her service in Pleasant Hills.

Board member Regis Brown said they had five experienced applicants for the spot opened by the resignation of board member Joseph Esper earlier this year.

Brown encouraged the applicants to serve on other boards in Pleasant Hills.

“We hope they will continue to contribute to the borough,” he said.

Eric Eisert is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

