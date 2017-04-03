Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
South Hills

Digital sign ordinance remains an issue in Brentwood
Jim Spezialetti | Monday, April 3, 2017, 11:00 p.m.



After residents' concerns about brightness and flashing messages, Brentwood Council members decided more revisions need to be made for the digital sign ordinance.

Brentwood officials decided to update the digital signs ordinance last year after St. Sylvester Parish officials request an LED sign along Brownsville Road.

Before council's March 27 meeting, a public hearing was held in regard to the digital sign ordinance. Residents in opposition said they were most concerned about the brightness and how often the signs would be allowed to flash or scroll.

The ordinance states that signs must be unchanged for no less than eight seconds.

Councilman Rich Schubert made the motion to revise the ordinance, which was met with resistance from council President John Frombach.

“The signage provisions are not way out of order,” Frombach said. “The planning commission looked at this for hours, and I'm not sure what other revisions can be made.”

Schubert said the residents don't think eight seconds is long enough and took exception to when Frombach decided to count out eight seconds.

Councilman Pat Carnevale said council already compromised with the hours of operation for the digital signs, which would be 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

When it came time for a vote, all council members said “yes” to sending the ordinance back to the planning commission for more revisions. Councilwoman Stephanie Fox was absent from the meeting.

Once council agrees to the language in the ordinance, it will be advertised to the public before a final vote.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.

