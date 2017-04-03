Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
South Hills

Board creates 2 assistant superintendent positions
Jim Spezialetti | Monday, April 3, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

West Jefferson Hills School Board approved the creation of two assistant superintendent positions at the March 28 board meeting.

The positions are in secondary and elementary education.

When Michael Ghilani began his duties as superintendent on March 6, he outlined his first 100 days entry plan. One of the goals of the plan is to analyze and reconfigure the central office administrative team to meet the district's needs, values and goals.

Both positions will perform more than curriculum assessment and instruction, Ghilani said. The elementary assistant superintendent will oversee the federal program. The secondary assistant superintendent will oversee safety and security. Both employees will write grants.

“It's similar to the model at Montour and it is very effective,” said Ghilani, who previously served as the Montour superintendent.

The next step is to advertise the positions.

“The goal is to get them in for the summer and come up with goals (for the district),” Ghilani said.

School calendar

The board approved the school calendar for 2017-18.

The first day of classes is Aug. 28. The last day of classes is June 7, which will be graduation day for seniors.

One change for the upcoming school year is having four, two-hour delays for professional development. Ghilani said teachers are more alert at the start of the day and that no substitute teachers are needed with the two-hour delay.

Meal prices

Lunch prices for the 2017-18 school year will increase 10 cents.

The board approved keeping Metz Inc. as the food service provider. Elementary lunches will be $2.60 and meals at the middle school and high school will cost $2.85.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.

