Brentwood pool renovation costs higher than expected

The latest design for renovations at Brentwood pool comes with cost estimates that are higher than anticipated, leaders said.

Brentwood Council estimated $714,000 would be needed for the first phase of the pool project. The borough had received a $175,000 matching grant from the Allegheny County Community Infrastructure and Tourism Fund for the project.

Dennis Flynn, engineer with Gateway Engineers, said the costs associated with the work are estimated at $830,000.

Flynn said the pool liner and the stainless steel gutter system take up a large part of the budgeted amount.

The first phase includes a zero-depth entry, water slide and shade structure. A seat wall near the zero-depth entry is in the designs but might have to wait until the second phase.

Some items that were removed from the conceptual design were the tiered seating area and the observation deck above the zero-depth entry.

Borough Manager George Zboyovsky said the scope of the project is similar to one being done in Robinson. Zboyovsky said Robinson officials plan an earlier closing this year and will delay the 2018 pool opening to allow more construction work to take place.

Borough officials have earmarked money in both 2017 and 2018 for the project because not all of the work in phase one would be completed this year.

Flynn said it is not uncommon for communities to have an early closure and late start when it comes to pool projects. He said when Mt. Lebanon did its pool renovations, the opening date was scheduled for Father's Day.

The second phase of the Brentwood pool project would include the locker rooms and bath house. The overall cost of the project is estimated at $1.7 million.

Council also authorized the manager to apply for a Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant to help fund the pool improvements.

