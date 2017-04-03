Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
South Hills

Brentwood pool renovation costs higher than expected
Jim Spezialetti | Monday, April 3, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

The latest design for renovations at Brentwood pool comes with cost estimates that are higher than anticipated, leaders said.

Brentwood Council estimated $714,000 would be needed for the first phase of the pool project. The borough had received a $175,000 matching grant from the Allegheny County Community Infrastructure and Tourism Fund for the project.

Dennis Flynn, engineer with Gateway Engineers, said the costs associated with the work are estimated at $830,000.

Flynn said the pool liner and the stainless steel gutter system take up a large part of the budgeted amount.

The first phase includes a zero-depth entry, water slide and shade structure. A seat wall near the zero-depth entry is in the designs but might have to wait until the second phase.

Some items that were removed from the conceptual design were the tiered seating area and the observation deck above the zero-depth entry.

Borough Manager George Zboyovsky said the scope of the project is similar to one being done in Robinson. Zboyovsky said Robinson officials plan an earlier closing this year and will delay the 2018 pool opening to allow more construction work to take place.

Borough officials have earmarked money in both 2017 and 2018 for the project because not all of the work in phase one would be completed this year.

Flynn said it is not uncommon for communities to have an early closure and late start when it comes to pool projects. He said when Mt. Lebanon did its pool renovations, the opening date was scheduled for Father's Day.

The second phase of the Brentwood pool project would include the locker rooms and bath house. The overall cost of the project is estimated at $1.7 million.

Council also authorized the manager to apply for a Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant to help fund the pool improvements.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.