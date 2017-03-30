PennDOT announces Liberty Bridge, Tunnel closures

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Commuters from the South Hills area will need a little extra time if they travel the Liberty Bridge and the Boulevard of the Allies over the next several months.

Closures and restrictions will occur this weekend as PennDOT prepares for major construction on the Liberty Bridge and the Boulevard of the Allies.

The inbound Liberty Tunnel and Liberty Bridge will close to traffic from 6 p.m. April 1 through 2 p.m. April 2, PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan said Thursday.

The ramps to and from the bridge to the Boulevard of the Allies will close at 6 p.m. April 1 and remain closed for 80 consecutive days.

Beginning April 3 at 6 a.m., the Liberty Bridge ramps to and from the Boulevard of the Allies will remain closed until late June. Work includes bridge wing reconstruction and grid deck installation.

Continuation of grid deck replacement on the northern end of the Liberty Bridge is anticipated to begin in mid- to late- April. The northern end of the bridge will be reduced to three lanes of traffic. Traffic patterns will change throughout the day.

Weekend and overnight closures will take place during the construction season. Detours will be posted.

The inbound Liberty Bridge detour takes motorists on Route 51 northbound to take the exit to Interstate 376 West/Route 19 South toward the Carnegie/Airport exit, then take Exit 69A toward Route 19 South/Banksville Road. Drivers will keep left and loop back to I-376 eastbound and go through the Fort Pitt Tunnel.

The $80.08 million Liberty Bridge rehabilitation project will continue into 2018.

Sidewalks on the Liberty Bridge will remain closed throughout the rest of 2017.

Project information including driving simulations for each traffic configuration and detour route maps, can be found at penndot.gov/libertybridge.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jspezialetti@tribweb.com.