Brick by brick, Brentwood building lasting impression

The new Brentwood Park playground was a community effort in 2015 and the parks and recreation department is giving community members another chance to leave a lasting impression.

To celebrate the second anniversary of the playground, the borough is offering community members a chance to purchase engraved bricks that will display their own, personal message.

Bricks will be installed as a pathway leading to the playground. The engraving can honor a loved one, commemorate a special occasion, or feature a business.

A 4-inch by 8-inch brick costs $50 and allows up to three lines of type with 20 characters per line. Characters include letters, numbers, punctuation marks and spaces. Clip art choices are available but would limit the three lines of type to 12 characters per line on a 4-by-8 brick.

An 8-inch by 8-inch brick costs $75 and allows for six lines of type with up to 20 characters per line. The 8-by-8 bricks with clip art limits engraving to four lines of type with up to 20 characters per line.

Anyone purchasing a brick for the pathway also has the opportunity to buy a 3-by-3-inch commemorative brick for $30.

The playground was a nearly $200,000 project that replaced an aging playground next to the pool. Brentwood received a $75,000 grant from the Allegheny County Economic Development Community Infrastructure and Tourism Fund, as well as a $9,000 grant from KaBoom!, a nonprofit that helps community build playgrounds. The Brentwood Park Initiative contributed $50,000 and the borough's share was $65,000. The KaBoom! grant required the playground be built by community members.

