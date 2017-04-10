Baldwin-Whitehall educators aim to improve substitute staffing

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Baldwin-Whitehall officials are taking a look at how to improve substitute staffing in the district.

Lutz said discussions about substitutes stem from concerns regarding quality and customer service from Precision HR Solutions Inc., the company that handles the district's substitutes. The company has a one-year contract for services.

Several years ago, the district handled its own substitute list.

“Times aren't the same as they used to be,” Superintendent Randal Lutz said. “The method would not be prudent.”

Lutz said the number of Pennsylvania residents earning their teacher certification is down 62 percent since 2012-13. He said fewer people want to start out as substitutes.

Based on numbers from the 2015-16 school year, Baldwin-Whitehall had 7,500 substitute days. Substitutes receive $100 a day.

Lutz presented the board with a two-pronged approach that could ease the concerns with substitute staffing and save the district money. He recommends the board consider Substitute Teachers Service Inc. to handle substitutes for teachers, social workers, secretaries and paraprofessionals.

For service employees such as custodians and food service, Lutz said the recommendation would be to make those substitute district employees. He said the district has up to 20 substitutes for such services.

Board members could decide as early as this month on the substitute staffing.

Anti-bullying program

J.E. Harrison Middle School will hold a Free 2B educational program about anti-bullying on April 19.

The 90-minute interactive program will be seen in 3-D by students. Baldwin-Whitehall School District was one of 40 in the state to receive funding for the program by Life Changing Experiences Community Education Project. The project has joined with the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia to develop the multi-sensory anti-bullying program.

Free 2B uses cinematic storytelling and multi-sensory technology to bring to life key issues regarding bullying.

Board meeting date changes

Superintendent Randal Lutz recommended the school board push back the meeting dates by one week in August and October.

The board is scheduled to meet Aug. 2 and 9, but Lutz said the early dates would be a quick turn around for transportation schedules and needs for the human resources department. Meetings will be advertised for Aug. 9 and 16.

The same change will be made in October because Lutz will not be available because of a professional development program. The October meeting dates will be advertised for Oct. 11 and 18.

Anti-bullying task force

Superintendent Randal Lutz said 40 community members have expressed an interest in joining the anti-bullying committee proposed by Baldwin-Whitehall School Board members last month.

Board members discussed possibly forming two groups to discuss issues at the elementary and secondary levels. No decision was made as to who will be part of the committee.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.