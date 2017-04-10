Brentwood grad's photo from Cuba earns national honor

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

La Roche College student Olivia Healy has more than just her memories and her photos a year after her trip to Cuba.

She also has an honor from a North American photography magazine.

A photo the 2014 Brentwood High School graduate took in Cuba recently was named a finalist in Photographer's Forum magazine's 2017 Best of College & High School Photography competition. Her photo will be included in “Best of College & High School Photography 2017,” a full-color, hard-bound book distributed to college libraries and instructors of photography, art and graphic design. Healy took the photo of a colorfully-garbed fortune teller in Havana last year while she was a student in “Special Topics in Graphic Design: Cuba,” offered as part of La Roche's Study Abroad+Study USA program.

The photo was one of about 1,800 finalists chosen from about 13,000 submissions, said Julie Simpson, managing editor of Photographer's Forum.

The magazine's photo editor, Nell Campbell, chose the finalists, which were considered for further awards by a panel of judges, Simpson said.

A finalist is well executed, well designed and “says something,” Simpson said. Campbell is looking for the photo that has “thought put into it,” as opposed to a “lucky shot,” she said.

Healy, a La Roche junior majoring in graphic design, definitely put some thought into getting her photo.

She first saw the fortune-teller while her class was on a walking tour in Havana.

“I was just amazed by her beauty. I just feel like her appearance told the story of who she was,” Healy said.

She couldn't stop the group so she could take photos, but when she was with a few people during some free time, she came upon the woman again.

She asked a classmate who speaks Spanish if she could talk to the woman, who was dressed in purple, to persuade her to move away from where she was sitting over to a yellow wall for some photos.

Healy said she showed the woman the first photos she took, and the woman was willing to continue posing.

“I took more photos of her, and I got that one shot,” Healy said.

“Before I showed her the photos, she didn't seem as comfortable with me,” Healy said. “As soon as she saw the beauty that I saw within her, it really lit up her spirit.”

Cameras aren't that common in Cuba, so people often don't get to see photos of themselves, Healy said.

Andy Schwanbeck, an assistant professor of graphic design at La Roche, said the purpose of the trip was to take photos of Cuba.

“Our project was to bring Cuba back home to an exhibit,” he said.

Americans typically don't know a lot about Cuba and its people because of the history of tension between the two countries' governments, said Schwanbeck, 34, of Economy Borough in Beaver County.

“We wanted to convey the real Cuba — the hardships, the pleasures, the things that make them happy, the things that make them sad,” he said. The exhibit was on display at La Roche last spring.

Schwanbeck said Healy took a lot of “special” photos during the trip and that he was impressed with the fearlessness and boldness she showed when approaching strangers she wanted to photograph.

He said she “created a lot of conversation” with her subjects. “That would engage people in front of the camera to do more for her,” he said.

Healy has been in his graphic-design classes, and the trip was a nice opportunity to see her work in a different discipline — photography, Schwanbeck said.

“She's got a lot of talent for a young student, too,” he said.

Healy, 20, is the daughter of Karen and Jeffrey Healy of Brentwood, and she has two sisters, Lauren, 24, and Victoria, 22. She is a resident assistant in a dormitory on the La Roche campus in McCandless and also works as a pharmacy technician at the Giant Eagle in Pine Creek Plaza in McCandless.

Although she has been interested in photography her whole life because her father is a professional photographer, Healy said, she didn't really understand how to compose photos or get the most out of a camera until taking a photography class at La Roche shortly before the Cuba trip.

She has since taken trips to China and Russia through La Roche's Study Abroad+Study USA program and said she hopes to one day work for National Geographic.

In addition, she said, she wants to start a nonprofit organization that provides school supplies for children in Cuba. La Roche students brought school supplies from the United States to give to some Cuban schoolchildren, and Healy was moved by their reaction.

“It's like they're so grateful for things we take for granted,” Healy said.

A pencil doesn't mean much to an American child, she said, but Cuban children have a different perspective: “It's this tool we'll be able to gain knowledge with.”

Madelyn Dinnerstein is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.