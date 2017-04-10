Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
South Hills

Jefferson Hills Community Day set to return June 10 after 6-year hiatus

Stephanie Hackie | Monday, April 10, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

A day of neighborhood fun, complete with kielbasa, bouncy houses, a concert and fireworks, will return to Jefferson Hills this summer.

After a six-year hiatus, Community Day is back at 885 Andrew Reilly Memorial Park in Jefferson Hills on June 10 because efforts of a rejuvenated recreation board.

“It has been six long years in the making,” said Melissa Steffey, a Jefferson Hills Recreation Board member.

Dwindling participation, coupled with a lack of volunteers and vendors led to the demise of the longstanding tradition following the 2010 Jefferson Hills Community Day, said Steffey, of Jefferson Hills, who participated in the final event as a vendor for her work at Northwood Realty Services.

“At the time, we didn't know it was going to be the last one. But you could tell that it was slowly dying,” she said.

When Steffey learned Community Day was ending, she and a co-worker teamed up in an effort to save the day. Borough council members suggested if she wanted to do that, she should join the recreation board.

When she joined in 2011, the recreation board was comprised of two people, Steffey said. They started out small with events such as a Valentine's Day dance.

Fast forward three years to Brian Konick and a group of baseball coaches standing in front of borough council pleading for new fencing at a neighborhood park. They got the fencing along with a request from borough leaders to join the recreation board.

Within 30 days, the seven-member recreation board was filled with Jefferson Hills parents active in youth sports, Konick said.

The group has focused on a list of short-term and long-term goals for recreational improvements in the borough.

“The borough's a lot different place today than it was 10 years ago,” said Konick, noting the area's growth and new housing. “We're just helping affirm to council that the improvements are necessary.”

They worked with borough leaders to get new fencing at the 885 park, along with upgraded concession stands, and are in the process of adding basketball and pickleball courts at the Gill Hall GBU Park.

A $220,000 improvement of Beedle Park also is under way with money received from a state grant prior to the reorganization of the recreation board, Konick said.

For the past two years, board members have worked toward a relaunch of Community Day, Steffey said. They rallied to get volunteers, vendors and performers so there is something going on every hour during the noon to 10 p.m. event.

They piggybacked the event onto the Thomas Jefferson Youth Baseball All Star Day, to ensure the park will be filled with people, Steffey said.

They've lined up dance and martial arts groups, performances from Thomas Jefferson High School students and a concert by The Stickers at 8 p.m. There will be picnic-style food, face-painting and Kona Ice.

“It's almost a full-circle moment for myself,” Steffey said. “It's going to bring back great memories for people like my mother who have lived here for years, and it's going to be a place where the people with kids now can create their own memories.”

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

