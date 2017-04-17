Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
South Hills

Brentwood district looks to future with feasibility study
Jim Spezialetti | Monday, April 17, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 28 minutes ago

Brentwood Borough School District buildings have not had a substantial renovation since 1996, and the facilities are showing their age, leaders say.

Officials would like to know what the future holds for the school buildings. At their April 24 meeting, school board members are expected to hire a firm to perform a feasibility study that could give district leaders an idea of what's in store for the future of the school buildings.

School districts are required by the state to submit a comprehensive plan every five years.

When Brentwood submitted its plan during the 2014-15 school year, one of the goals was to complete a feasibility study for all district buildings. The last study was done in 1996 for the renovations.

“We seriously need to have a discussion as far as what our priority list is going to be with regards to the schools,” Superintendent Amy Burch said. “There are very distinct areas that need attention. There were Band-Aids placed on those areas in the 1990s and those Band-Aids are falling off.”

Burch said the administration talked with several firms about what the district was looking to achieve with a feasibility study. Based on interviews, the district asked for proposals from HHSDR and the Foreman Group.

Administrators will recommend the board approve an $8,500 contract for HHSDR, which would conduct a district-wide feasibility study, a five-year capital improvement plan and suggestions to move forward.

The only issue for district officials now is finding the facility drawings from the 1996 renovations. The district paid a $250 fee to the architect for the middle/high school renderings. Burch said borough officials might have the elementary building drawings from the last renovation.

“We're at a crossroads,” Burch said. “In order to move forward, we need to know what we have before we start renovating.”

Burch said a feasibility study can take three months.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.

