South Hills

Baldwin moves April 18 meeting
Jim Spezialetti | Friday, April 14, 2017, 3:12 p.m.

Baldwin Council will hold its April 18 meeting at Leland Community Center, 5230 Wolfe Drive, at 7 p.m. The meeting was scheduled for the municipal building auditorium but renovation work will not be completed in time.

Officials said the auditorium is expected to be completed by the end of April.

Council members also moved the May 16 meeting to May 17 because of the primary. The May 17 meeting will be held in the auditorium at the municipal building.

Gardenville Road area meeting

Baldwin officials have scheduled a neighborhood meeting for residents in the Gardenville Road area to discuss the $2.6 million project to repair the sanitary sewer system.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. April 25 in the Leland Community Center, 5230 Wolfe Drive.

Jason Stanton, engineer for the borough, said rights of ways are needed from 33 property owners.

Contract agreements have been made by solicitor Stanley Lederman for residents to sign that evening.

Borough officials held a similar meeting last year with residents in the Colewood Park neighborhood before the wet weather equalization tank project started.

Audit report

Baldwin Council members will be presented with the 2016 audit at their April 18 meeting at Leland Center.

Molly Brennan, Baldwin finance officer, said the borough received a clean audit with no material weaknesses or significant deficiencies. Councilman Kevin Fischer, who is the chairman of the finance committee, said the audit from four years ago reported eight deficiencies or weaknesses. Fischer credits Brennan for the financial turnaround.

Community Day

Baldwin Community Day is scheduled for July 8 and will start later in the day at 4 p.m. Tentative plans include the participation of up to 10 food trucks. The event will end with fireworks.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

