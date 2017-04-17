Baldwin offers pep rally for the arts

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Baldwin High School teacher Christopher Reilsono knows a thing or two about pep rallies as an assistant football coach.

Reilsono, who is the school's activities coordinator, also knows that students in the arts and music departments are equally as talented.

So when the idea of having a pep rally for the musical cast was suggested, Reilsono gave his support.

“We wanted to reinvent the idea of the pep rally and spotlight all of the kids,” Reilsono said. “This was all student-driven. They were passionate about it.”

The ABCD Pep Rally — named for art, band, chorus and drama — was held the day before Baldwin's production of “Zorro, The Musical.”

Students were introduced to their peers just as the athletes are announced during a pep rally. The event featured a sword fighting scene from “Zorro,” a “Bamboleo” performance from the musical; Mob 66 fashion show; Pennsylvania Music Educators Association band awards announcement; and color guard, choir and band performances.

The fashion show featured clothing designed by students. Reilsono said Mob 66 is the students' own label.

“They got their friends to wear the clothes. The models took it seriously,” Reilsono said.

Two art students helped their classmates recreate Vincent van Gogh's “The Starry Night,” which turned into a successful prom proposal.

Reilsono said the ABCD pep rally is sure to be a new tradition.

“It was a great time and the kids really enjoyed themselves,” he said. “We should support all of the events at the school.”

Reilsono said members of the football team assisted the musical by serving as ushers.

“We have a very supportive school,” Reilsono said. “The underlying theme is you can do a lot of different things in our school.”

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.