Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
South Hills

Baldwin offers pep rally for the arts
Jim Spezialetti | Monday, April 17, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
submitted
Students, from left, Liv Altavilla, Colton Hurley, Dejah Jenkins and Audrey Eisel display their own paintings of Vincent van Gogh’s 'Starry Night' during Baldwin High School's ABCD pep rally held April 4, 2017. The pep rally celebrated the arts, band, choir and drama students achievements.
submitted
Members of the Baldwin High School color guard perform at the ABCD pep rally held April 4, 2017. The pep rally celebrated the arts, band, choir and drama students achievements.

Updated 28 minutes ago

Baldwin High School teacher Christopher Reilsono knows a thing or two about pep rallies as an assistant football coach.

Reilsono, who is the school's activities coordinator, also knows that students in the arts and music departments are equally as talented.

So when the idea of having a pep rally for the musical cast was suggested, Reilsono gave his support.

“We wanted to reinvent the idea of the pep rally and spotlight all of the kids,” Reilsono said. “This was all student-driven. They were passionate about it.”

The ABCD Pep Rally — named for art, band, chorus and drama — was held the day before Baldwin's production of “Zorro, The Musical.”

Students were introduced to their peers just as the athletes are announced during a pep rally. The event featured a sword fighting scene from “Zorro,” a “Bamboleo” performance from the musical; Mob 66 fashion show; Pennsylvania Music Educators Association band awards announcement; and color guard, choir and band performances.

The fashion show featured clothing designed by students. Reilsono said Mob 66 is the students' own label.

“They got their friends to wear the clothes. The models took it seriously,” Reilsono said.

Two art students helped their classmates recreate Vincent van Gogh's “The Starry Night,” which turned into a successful prom proposal.

Reilsono said the ABCD pep rally is sure to be a new tradition.

“It was a great time and the kids really enjoyed themselves,” he said. “We should support all of the events at the school.”

Reilsono said members of the football team assisted the musical by serving as ushers.

“We have a very supportive school,” Reilsono said. “The underlying theme is you can do a lot of different things in our school.”

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.