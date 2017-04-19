Anonymous tip line helps solve Baldwin graffiti tagging

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When the salt storage shed and cement wall in Baldwin's Elm Leaf Park was tagged with graffiti in January, borough officials talked about the possibility of placing security cameras in the park.

Police Chief Michael Scott decided to join forces with WeTip, an anonymous crime hotline, in hopes of getting information about the graffiti artist as well as other crime suspects. After a week, an anonymous caller provided the WeTip hotline with the name of a suspect.

During the police interview, the suspect, a 14-year old borough resident, confessed to the crime. Baldwin police will charge the youth with criminal mischief. At the preliminary hearing, the borough will seek restitution.

“It's a good way for people who want to remain anonymous,” Scott said. “They can call on any type of crime.”

Scott said WeTip operators do not know who the caller is and will not ask for a name. The caller is assigned a case number.

“They will disconnect a call if the person gives their name. The operator will ask them to call back and talk to another operator,” Scott said.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction can lead to a reward of up to $1,000. WeTip pays the reward. The borough's cost is an annual fee of about $1,200 for the service.

In the Baldwin graffiti case, the caller did not seek a reward.

WeTip operates the toll-free line 24 hours a day by trained operators who field calls in English, according to its website. The hotline also accepts calls from people with hearing disabilities. Phone calls are not taped or traced, the company states on the website.

To report information about a crime, call 800-782-7463. For more details, visit wetip.com.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.