South Hills

Steelers take on Thomas Jefferson students, staff in charity basketball game
Kristina Serafini | Thursday, April 13, 2017, 1:33 p.m.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Children watch as the Steelers Basketballers warm up prior to a charity basketball game against the Jaguar Nation All Stars to benefit juvenile cancer research through Mini-Thon on Wednesday, April 13, 2017. The Jaguar Nation All Star team was made up of students and TJ school district teachers as well as local police officers and firefighters.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Jaguar Nation All Stars player Jeffery Steigerwald, a third grade teacher at Gill Hall Elementary, carries the ball past Steelers Basketballers' Wes Lyons (3), a former NFL wide receiver, as Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Akil Blount (35) looks on during a charity basketball game to benefit juvenile cancer research through Mini-Thon on Wednesday, April 13, 2017. The Jaguar Nation All Star team was made up of students and TJ school district teachers as well as local police officers and firefighters.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Children cheer as the Steelers Basketballers score during a charity basketball game against the Jaguar Nation All Stars to benefit juvenile cancer research through Mini-Thon on Wednesday, April 13, 2017. The Jaguar Nation All Star team was made up of students and TJ school district teachers as well as local police officers and firefighters.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Akil Blount grabs the rim after a slam dunk as his Steelers Basketballers teammate Wes Lyons, a former NFL wide receiver, looks on during a charity basketball game against the Jaguar Nation All Stars to benefit juvenile cancer research through Mini-Thon on Wednesday, April 13, 2017. The Jaguar Nation All Star team was made up of students and TJ school district teachers as well as local police officers and firefighters.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Louie Hrvatin, 5, of Baldwin mimics a Thomas Jefferson High School drum major as she directs the band in between the first and second quarters of a charity basketball game between the Pittsburgh Basketballers and the Jaguar Nation All Stars to benefit juvenile cancer research through Mini-Thon on Wednesday, April 13, 2017. The Jaguar Nation All Star team was made up of students and TJ school district teachers as well as local police officers and firefighters.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Madelyn Simon, 6, of Jefferson Hills gets and autograph from Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Akil Blount during halftime of a charity basketball game between the Steelers Basketballers and the Jaguar Nation All Stars to benefit juvenile cancer research through Mini-Thon on Wednesday, April 13, 2017. The Jaguar Nation All Star team was made up of students and TJ school district teachers as well as local police officers and firefighters.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Thomas Jefferson High School cheerleaders chat in the doorway and Jaguar Nation All Stars player Jeff Beatty, a Jefferson Hills police officer, cools off with a drink as football wide receiver Derek Moye, a free agent, signs a child's shirt during halftime of a charity basketball game between the Steelers Basketballers and the Jaguar Nation All Stars to benefit juvenile cancer research through Mini-Thon on Wednesday, April 13, 2017. The Jaguar Nation All Star team was made up of students and TJ school district teachers as well as local police officers and firefighters.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Former NFL wide receiver Louis Lipps signs the back of a child's t-shirt during halftime of a charity basketball game between the Steelers Basketballers and the Jaguar Nation All Stars to benefit juvenile cancer research through Mini-Thon on Wednesday, April 13, 2017. The Jaguar Nation All Star team was made up of students and TJ school district teachers as well as local police officers and firefighters.

Jaguars Nation took on Steelers Nation in a basketball battle of the black and gold Wednesday night at Thomas Jefferson High School in an effort to raise money for juvenile cancer research.

Local police and fire personnel, and staff and students from Thomas Jefferson played against current and former Steelers players.

Kristina Serafini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at kserafini@tribweb.com or on Twitter at @kristinas_trib.

