Whitehall man uses niece's death to help spread drug addiction awareness

Lou Rainaldi smiled as he talked about the long conversations he used to have with his niece, Amber Mersing.

They talked about everything. She always pointed out a different side of things and made him stop and think.

Those conversations are one of the things Rainaldi said he misses the most about Amber, a "free-spirit," with "a beautiful heart," who would do anything for her family, who died 24 of a heroin overdose on June 4, 2015.

"Amber and I had a very close relationship," said Rainaldi, 47, of Whitehall. "As far as I was concerned, she was like my first born. I learned what unconditional love was the day she was born. You're willing to do anything for them."

Amber, a Whitehall native, had a difficult childhood, said Rainaldi, a father of two and member of the Baldwin-Whitehall School Board. At 14, Amber turned to marijuana to help escape the pain in her life.

"Amber struggled with depression. She was bipolar. She had parents that were both addicted," said Rainaldi, who grow up surrounded by addicts for much of life.

Looking for relief, Amber tried cocaine and heroin, he said. She went through multiple stints in rehab, yet continued to struggle.

Less than a month after Amber's death, Rainaldi began the process of starting a nonprofit in her honor.

He didn't know at the time where it would lead.

"I just knew I wanted to do something to help people and I wanted Amber to live on," he said. "She's my driving force."

The papers sat untouched until February.

It was then Rainaldi moved forward with the idea. With the help of others, including Brianna Stanick, 31, of Baldwin Borough, a recovering addict, he formed The Amber K. Mersing Foundation. The foundation operates as The Sunflower Effect, named after Amber's favorite flower.

The nonprofit is geared to educate and raise awareness to addiction, overdose and recovery, as well as fight the stigma of drug addiction and mental health disorders.

An epidemic

Drug overdose deaths have reached epidemic levels across the U.S., according to the Center for Disease Control. From 2000 to 2015, more than half a million people have died from drug overdoses in the country, they report. Statistics show that 144 Americans died each day from a drug overdose in 2015, according to the center. That was up from 129 people who died each day from drug overdoses in 2014, per a study released by the CDC in December.

In Allegheny County, 610 people died of a drug overdose last year, according to Allegheny County Medical Examiner Dr. Karl Williams. That is up from the 424 drug overdose deaths in 2015 in Allegheny County. Opioids have been found in three-quarters of the overdoses, with the vast majority, or 95 percent, of those cases including either fentanyl or heroin, Williams reported in a statement.

The Sunflower Effect is geared at helping everyone from those currently suffering from addiction to youths who might be curious about trying a drug for the first time, using words and heart.

"It's people's personal stories. It's people that care," Stanick said. "It's sharing your time and your drive for life, your passion."

They launched a website and air biweekly segments on Facebook Live where Rainaldi talks with everyone from psychologists to leaders of various groups working to fight addiction.

'The Shine'

An important aspect of The Sunflower Effect is "The Shine," Rainaldi said, where recovering addicts share their stories. All of the recordings, thus far, have aired live on Facebook and are archived for future viewing.

"The Shine," was the brainchild of Stanick, who talked about the glow that emanates from a recovering addict when they're working to get their life back.

"There's people in recovery who are trying to better their lives, who are getting their children back, who are getting jobs and they have this glow to them. They have this shine where it's like the appreciation for life," she said.

Stanick, a 2005 Baldwin High School graduate, was one of two alumni to recently share her story of addiction with the senior class at her alma mater. This came about through her work with Rainaldi and The Sunflower Effect. Having once walked the hallways at Baldwin High School, she said she hoped to give students a look at what could happen if they use drugs.

The Baldwin-Whitehall School District also hosted two drug awareness programs earlier this school year.

Stanick's story doesn't start out like you might assume. At Baldwin, she was "a good kid," she played sports and got along well with her teachers, she said.

At 14, she tried marijuana and drinking and continued that through high school. Just before graduation, she tried cocaine, yet stopped after three months when she got pregnant.

At 19, after the birth of her first child, Stanick was prescribed pain medication for severe eclampsia she developed during her pregnancy. She became addicted.

"I needed more and more and more. One thing led to the next and I started shooting heroin and a bunch of other things," she said.

The drugs took control of her life, Stanick said.

"At that time, it didn't matter what I did to my kids. It didn't matter what I did to my parents. It didn't matter what I did to my sister and brother. It was so powerful," she said. "It sucked everything out of me. You're a shell of a person. I had no soul. I just wanted more. I needed more. At least I thought I needed more."

Two of Stanick's three children were born on methadone. Finally, her mother had enough. She took Stanick's children and kicked her out of her house.

"I begged and pleaded. I was homeless. I didn't have my kids. I literally had a backpack full of clothes," Stanick said.

While angering to her at the time, it was that move that led Stanick to get clean. She entered treatment and has been clean since Aug. 21, 2013. She continues in a 12 step program.

A new life

In a way, Stanick said she's grateful for what she went through.

"When I went to the heavier Percocet, I fell in love. It took me out of me. I realize now that I had underlying issues. The problem isn't the drug. The problem is me," said Stanick, who now also is the mother of two step-children. "I always felt like I could never be me. After being in recovery, I realize that I can be me."

Now, she wants to share her story with others in hopes of stopping them from going through what she went through.

In recent weeks, Rainaldi and Stanick have talked to leaders of other area nonprofits, school students and leaders, as well as elected officials, to craft a plan to help confront the drug epidemic.

"I believe we can do this. I believe we change the world. I truly believe that in my heart, with each individual person," Rainaldi said.

