Duquesne University senior releases documentary chronicling pope's 2015 U.S. visit

Duquesne senior Emily Stock has quite the impressive portfolio of student work to show prospective employers: she produced and edited a documentary about a group of Pittsburghers who traveled to Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., in 2015 to see Pope Francis.

“It was an amazing, spiritual experience,” said Stock, a public relations and journalism major from Pleasant Hills. She and three undergraduates covered the pope's visit under the supervision of their faculty adviser and WTAE-TV anchor Mike Clark. The group traveled as fully credentialed journalists, participating in papal visit events alongside news organizations from all over the world.

“You do have to be a little removed from it all, but since I grew up Catholic there were some moments that hit me a little deeper,” Stock said.

There was one moment when Francis' popemobile was within arm's length, she said.

“I was thinking, ‘that's the pope right in front of me!' But I had to take it in really quickly and keep that camera going.”

When they came back to Pittsburgh, the group had a massive amount of photos and video interviews to edit, but Stock says she was determined to finish the film, even though the other students graduated before it was completed. She relied on Clark's help, who connected her with an editor at WTAE, and enlisted her dad to do the film's narration.

The documentary, “The Pittsburgh Papal Pilgrimage: A Celebration of Pittsburgh's Connection to the 2015 Papal Visit in America,” premiered at Duquesne on April 11.

Pittsburgh Bishop David Zubik, who is featured in the film, praised Stock's work as accurately capturing the “Francis effect” the pope has, especially on young people.

“Katie Couric, Diane Sawyer and Barbara Walters have nothing on this young lady,” Zubik said. “The lessons taught by Pope Francis are applicable in our daily lives, but especially during Holy Week,” which is the week leading up to Easter in the Roman Catholic Church.

Stock hopes the documentary helps others who attended the papal visit to remember how special it was to them, and would spark memories to help reignite their faith. Indeed, several in attendance at the premiere spoke during a discussion afterward and recounted their experiences as unforgettable.

“I like to think we are leaving a legacy behind at Duquesne,” Stock said.

Her post-graduation plans don't include a TV journalism career, she added; she's leaning toward public relations. But the experience of covering the Pope was invaluable because sometimes student reporters can get stuck in the campus bubble a little.

“We were able to get out there in the real world for real world story,” she said.

Kim Lyons is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.