Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
South Hills

Brentwood Council considers removing parking meters, adding permits
Jim Spezialetti | Tuesday, April 18, 2017, 4:24 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Brentwood Council members will consider at their April 24 meeting changes to parking the ordinance, both to residential parking and metered spots.

Council members did not have any issue with removing parking meters along Brownsville Road between Bellcrest and Francis avenues as the meters are outdated.

The area has a 30-unit apartment building that does not have off-street parking. Police Chief Adam Zeppuhar recommended meters be removed and open that stretch of road for resident-only parking.

Meters are recommended for a stretch of road behind the a Giant Eagle GetGo convenience store on Route 51.

Zeppuhar checked the vehicles parked on Munsey Avenue and said most vehicle owners are not Brentwood residents. The stretch of road can accommodate about 12 vehicles. Borough officials will consider making that stretch a park-and-ride location.

Fees won't be discussed until council amends the ordinance.

Council members continued their discussion about parking in residential areas and permit parking for businesses owners. Officials would like to alleviate parking issues on Brownsville Road to help businesses attract more customers.

Officials will consider business parking zones for business owners. One parking permit would be issued to each business that would allow an employee to park on a residential street from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The idea is to free up a parking space on Brownsville Road for patrons.

Residents living on those designated streets would get priority to park on the street, and would have a permit for each vehicle they own.

Several residents asked council to consider other options, such as having agreements with local churches to utilize their parking lots during the work week.

Details of the parking ordinance can be found brentwoodboro.com.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.