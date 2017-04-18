Brentwood Council considers removing parking meters, adding permits

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Brentwood Council members will consider at their April 24 meeting changes to parking the ordinance, both to residential parking and metered spots.

Council members did not have any issue with removing parking meters along Brownsville Road between Bellcrest and Francis avenues as the meters are outdated.

The area has a 30-unit apartment building that does not have off-street parking. Police Chief Adam Zeppuhar recommended meters be removed and open that stretch of road for resident-only parking.

Meters are recommended for a stretch of road behind the a Giant Eagle GetGo convenience store on Route 51.

Zeppuhar checked the vehicles parked on Munsey Avenue and said most vehicle owners are not Brentwood residents. The stretch of road can accommodate about 12 vehicles. Borough officials will consider making that stretch a park-and-ride location.

Fees won't be discussed until council amends the ordinance.

Council members continued their discussion about parking in residential areas and permit parking for businesses owners. Officials would like to alleviate parking issues on Brownsville Road to help businesses attract more customers.

Officials will consider business parking zones for business owners. One parking permit would be issued to each business that would allow an employee to park on a residential street from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The idea is to free up a parking space on Brownsville Road for patrons.

Residents living on those designated streets would get priority to park on the street, and would have a permit for each vehicle they own.

Several residents asked council to consider other options, such as having agreements with local churches to utilize their parking lots during the work week.

Details of the parking ordinance can be found brentwoodboro.com.

