South Hills

Brentwood nixes digital signs along portion of Brownsville Road
Jim Spezialetti | Tuesday, April 18, 2017, 4:24 p.m.

Digital signs will continue to be prohibited in the mixed-use area of Brownsville Road in Brentwood.

Council members voted 4-2 on April 17 to amend a portion of the sign ordinance that will establish regulations for using digital signs only in the commercial district of the borough.

The amended draft will be sent to the Allegheny County Department of Economic Development for review. A public hearing will be held before a final council vote is taken.

The planning commission had recommended that digital signs also be allowed in the mixed-use district, but with more restrictions than in the commercial district.

The Brentwood zoning code bans digital signs in all districts. Route 51 business owners need to apply for a zoning variance if they want to place a digital sign. The change would enable business owners to apply for a digital sign as a conditional use.

Council President John Frombach and Councilman Pat Carnevale voted against amending the portion of the ordinance. Council members Stephanie Fox, Harold Smith, Dr. Robert Pasquantonio and Rich Schubert voted in favor. Councilman A.J. Doyle was not at the meeting.

Carnevale said only the eight-second delay for signs flashing or scrolling was argued at the previous council meeting.

“We've been holding off on this long enough,” Carnevale said.

Discussions to update the sign ordinance started last year when officials at St. Sylvester Church applied for a variance to place a digital sign on Brownsville Road property. The variance was denied by the borough.

Several council members did not like having digital signs flashing across from residential homes. Carnevale said the ordinance would have the digital signs turn off at 9 p.m. and not come back on until 6 a.m.

Frombach said he traveled Washington Road in Mt. Lebanon and counted six churches in residential areas with digital signs.

“They were not distracting when I was driving,” Frombach said.

Fox said people can get creative with signs to make a message stand out.

“The best sign that so many people remember is Zion Lutheran next to the country club,” Fox said.

Zion Lutheran uses a changeable letter sign to convey a message.

“Right now, we need to focus on the commercial district,” Fox said. “Let's hold off until our development plan is finalized for the mixed used district.”

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.

