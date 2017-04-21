Thomas Jefferson kicks off Mini-Thon
It's Mini-THON weekend at Thomas Jefferson High School.
As part of the kickoff to the fundraiser planned April 22, students pied teachers during an afternoon assembly April 21. The event raises money and awareness for pediatric cancer.
The Mini-THON event is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. April 22 at the Thomas Jefferson High School gym, 310 Old Clairton Road, Jefferson Hills.
Events include:
• 9 a.m. — Breakfast and learn the line dance
• 10 a.m. — Earth Day cleanup and drumline pep time
• 11 a.m. — Character/TJ football player meetup; face painting; crafts
• Noon — Zumba
• 1 p.m. — Lunch
• 2 p.m. — Family bingo with WPXI-TV meteorologist Scott Harbaugh
• 3 p.m. — Relay races and giant Twister
• 4 p.m. — TJ Talent (student performances)
• 5 p.m. — World's biggest game of Kahoot
• 6 p.m. — Dinner
• 7 p.m. — Blackout dance
• 8 p.m. — Total reveal
