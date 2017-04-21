Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
South Hills

Thomas Jefferson kicks off Mini-Thon
Kristina Serafini | Friday, April 21, 2017, 4:30 p.m.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Thomas Jefferson High School junior Tessa Evans pies social studies teacher William Corbin during an assembly to kick off the school's mini-THON fundraiser Friday, April 21, 2017.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Thomas Jefferson High School sophomore Lindsey Rojtas pies vice principal Paul Ware during an assembly to kick off the school's mini-THON fundraiser Friday, April 21, 2017.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Thomas Jefferson High School science teacher and softball coach Heidi Karcher reacts after she is pied by two students during an assembly to kick off the school's mini-THON fundraiser Friday, April 21, 2017.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Thomas Jefferson High School junior Joe Gao pulls the plates off of his face after he is pied by a teacher during an assembly to kick off the school's mini-THON fundraiser Friday, April 21, 2017.

Updated 2 hours ago

It's Mini-THON weekend at Thomas Jefferson High School.

As part of the kickoff to the fundraiser planned April 22, students pied teachers during an afternoon assembly April 21. The event raises money and awareness for pediatric cancer.

The Mini-THON event is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. April 22 at the Thomas Jefferson High School gym, 310 Old Clairton Road, Jefferson Hills.

Events include:

• 9 a.m. — Breakfast and learn the line dance

• 10 a.m. — Earth Day cleanup and drumline pep time

• 11 a.m. — Character/TJ football player meetup; face painting; crafts

• Noon — Zumba

• 1 p.m. — Lunch

• 2 p.m. — Family bingo with WPXI-TV meteorologist Scott Harbaugh

• 3 p.m. — Relay races and giant Twister

• 4 p.m. — TJ Talent (student performances)

• 5 p.m. — World's biggest game of Kahoot

• 6 p.m. — Dinner

• 7 p.m. — Blackout dance

• 8 p.m. — Total reveal

Kristina Serafini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at kserafini@tribweb.com or on Twitter at @KristinaS_trib.

