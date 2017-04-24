Baldwin manager: Work on McAnnulty Road to cost less

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Work to repair the culvert on McAnnulty Road will cost $175,000 less than expected.

Members of the borough's public works crew last year discovered a hole in the road that went through the bridge structure. Public works secured the road surface with steel plates until repairs could be made.

Repairs were estimated at $700,000, including $535,000 for construction. Baldwin Council approved a $4.5 million bond to help pay for capital improvement projects this year, which included the McAnnulty culvert project.

Baldwin Council members awarded the McAnnulty culvert contract to Gary Metzinger Cement Contractor with construction costs not to exceed $349,283.

Borough manager John Barrett said the unexpected savings could be used to pay down the debt or put toward other capital improvement projects. He said that decision won't be made until after the culvert work is completed.

Barrett said a few rights-of-ways need to be acquired before the project beings, which is tentatively scheduled for late June or early July.

Elm Leaf Park

Baldwin Council members were a little surprised when reviewing the rendering of what Elm Leaf Park would be like after the first phase of the redevelopment plans.

The rendering was different than the conceptual drawing from a couple of months ago. Councilman Ed Moeller said a bathroom facility and corn hole pit were two of the items discussed for the park that were not on the latest drawing.

Borough manager John Barrett said updated cost estimates for grading and road paving caused the plans to be revised, but said the borough will try and keep all the necessary amenities.

Officials will discuss the park development at the May 9 council meeting and will schedule the firm Herbert, Rowland and Grubic Inc. of Cranberry Township to discuss the plans.

Summer help

Baldwin Borough is accepting applications for six summer public works laborer positions.

Council members approved a 25-cent increase to $8.50 per hour for the summer workers. The seasonal position is for up to 12 weeks. Applications are due by May 3 and can be found on the borough's website at baldwinborough.org.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.