South Hills

Brentwood pool passes available May 1
Jim Spezialetti | Monday, April 24, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Brentwood pool passes will be available to purchase online beginning May 1.

Borough officials will offer residents several opportunities to purchase the tags in person before the pool opens Memorial Day weekend.

Pool passes will be on sale from 10 a.m. to noon May 15 in the community room and 6 to 8 p.m. May 22 at the swimming pool ticket booth.

Prices will remain the same as last year. The annual pass is $15 for children 3 to 17 and $35 for adults 18 to 59. Infants up to age 2 swim for free. Senior citizens 60 and older can purchase a pass for $25. A family pass for two adults and three children is $75.

Single-day admission is $3 for adults and $1 for children.

Borough building plans amended

Brentwood Council amended the borough's sales agreement with Green Development Trust to be $9,800 less for the purchase of the former Snee Dairy property at 3735 Brownsville Road.

Officials in February entered into an agreement to purchase the property for $141,000.

Borough officials plan to construct a new municipal building on the site if all geotechnical and environmental studies deem the site worthy of construction.

During the first phase of the environmental site assessment, the firm of Skelly & Loy Engineering-Environmental Consultants identified possible issues with the soil. The sales price reduction will be used for a more in-depth assessment.

Council approves recognition weeks

Brentwood Council members approved several resolutions to honor various community members during special national recognition weeks.

The week of April 23-29 is National Volunteer Week. Councilman Dr. Robert Pasquantonio said council would like to thank volunteers who make things happen in the borough.

Council also recognizes the week of May 21-27 as both National Public Works Week and National Emergency Medical Services Week.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.

