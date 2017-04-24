Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
South Hills

West Jefferson teacher among finalists for state Teacher of the Year
Jim Spezialetti | Monday, April 24, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Jim Spezialetti | Tribune-Review
Adam Gebhardt, 33, is one of 12 finalists for the 2018 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year, the state Department of Education announced in April 2017.

Updated 21 minutes ago

The state Department of Education is learning what administrators and teachers in the West Jefferson Hills School District already know: Jefferson Elementary art teacher Adam Gebhardt has a talent for incorporating innovative ways to learn more than just art.

Gebhardt, 33, is one of 12 finalists for the 2018 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year.

“We have an abundance of teachers who are outstanding,” said Jefferson principal Christopher Very, who nominated Gebhardt for the honor. “Mr. Gebhardt continues to aspire to be the best he can be. He is an integral part of what makes us special. When the students enter the art room, they are extremely motivated.”

Gebhardt motivates students because of his innovative ways of incorporating science, technology, engineering and math into the art program. When he started teaching nine years ago, the art room was filled with yarn, paint and other materials similar to what he used when he was a student.

The old art supplies are now packed in boxes and sit on the shelves.

“I really wanted to make this something that would be useful for students,” Gebhardt said. “There's something you can learn through art that is more important than, ‘Can you paint or can you draw?' It's just learning to be creative.”

Gebhardt has a knack for obtaining grant money to improve the art curriculum. In his first year, he wrote a grant that garnered the school several digital cameras.

Another grant was used to purchase Lego bricks. The Lego designs are used to make stop-motion animation. Students use web cams to take numerous pictures of the Lego pieces in a slightly different location. Using lap tops, the students are able to piece together the photos to create a video.

Gebhardt was instrumental in obtaining a grant to turn an old computer lab into the SpotEd Media room, a video-production studio.

His latest effort turned into a $2,000 Voya Unsung Heroes grant, used to purchase a new 3-D printer. Gebhardt even started an online 3-D printing club so students can learn at home.

“After a year of online challenges, they can be 3-D printing experts, which is neat because they are elementary students,” Gebhardt said.

“He can take things meaningful to kids and integrate them into the program,” Very said. “He deserves this recognition.”

After the nominations were submitted, teachers had to write essays and answer questions about their work. Gebhardt said he was excited just to make it to the next round, in which he had a phone interview and had to answer six questions in 25 minutes.

As a finalist, Gebhardt must put together a 45-minute video that highlights his classroom teaching and public speaking. The top state teacher will be announced in December.

“It's just constant improvement, just like I expect from my students,” Gebhardt said. “I hold myself to the same standards.”

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.