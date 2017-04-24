West Jefferson teacher among finalists for state Teacher of the Year

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The state Department of Education is learning what administrators and teachers in the West Jefferson Hills School District already know: Jefferson Elementary art teacher Adam Gebhardt has a talent for incorporating innovative ways to learn more than just art.

Gebhardt, 33, is one of 12 finalists for the 2018 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year.

“We have an abundance of teachers who are outstanding,” said Jefferson principal Christopher Very, who nominated Gebhardt for the honor. “Mr. Gebhardt continues to aspire to be the best he can be. He is an integral part of what makes us special. When the students enter the art room, they are extremely motivated.”

Gebhardt motivates students because of his innovative ways of incorporating science, technology, engineering and math into the art program. When he started teaching nine years ago, the art room was filled with yarn, paint and other materials similar to what he used when he was a student.

The old art supplies are now packed in boxes and sit on the shelves.

“I really wanted to make this something that would be useful for students,” Gebhardt said. “There's something you can learn through art that is more important than, ‘Can you paint or can you draw?' It's just learning to be creative.”

Gebhardt has a knack for obtaining grant money to improve the art curriculum. In his first year, he wrote a grant that garnered the school several digital cameras.

Another grant was used to purchase Lego bricks. The Lego designs are used to make stop-motion animation. Students use web cams to take numerous pictures of the Lego pieces in a slightly different location. Using lap tops, the students are able to piece together the photos to create a video.

Gebhardt was instrumental in obtaining a grant to turn an old computer lab into the SpotEd Media room, a video-production studio.

His latest effort turned into a $2,000 Voya Unsung Heroes grant, used to purchase a new 3-D printer. Gebhardt even started an online 3-D printing club so students can learn at home.

“After a year of online challenges, they can be 3-D printing experts, which is neat because they are elementary students,” Gebhardt said.

“He can take things meaningful to kids and integrate them into the program,” Very said. “He deserves this recognition.”

After the nominations were submitted, teachers had to write essays and answer questions about their work. Gebhardt said he was excited just to make it to the next round, in which he had a phone interview and had to answer six questions in 25 minutes.

As a finalist, Gebhardt must put together a 45-minute video that highlights his classroom teaching and public speaking. The top state teacher will be announced in December.

“It's just constant improvement, just like I expect from my students,” Gebhardt said. “I hold myself to the same standards.”

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.