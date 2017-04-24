Five seeking Democratic nomination for Baldwin Borough Council

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Five candidates will seek the Democratic nomination for four open Baldwin Borough council seats in the May 16 primary.

Council members John Conley, Kevin Fischer and Michael Ducker have decided not to seek re-election. Councilman Francis Scott will seek re-election. Others on the ballot are Marianne Conley, E. John Egger, Chad Hurka and Robert Ieraci. No candidates have filed to be on the Republican ballot.

Conley

Marianne Conley, 63, has been involved in various borough organizations, but never an elected position. She has been involved with the Baldwin Democratic Party for 20 years and is the current chairwoman. Her husband, John, is a councilman who will not seek re-election.

“The current council has done a good job with getting the finances in line,” Marianne Conley said. “We need something to attract people to the borough.”

Conley is active with the Women's Club of Baldwin and is a previous girls softball coach and basketball referee. Her experiences with all age groups gives her a better understanding of the community and the needs of the residents.

She said having access to borough facilities can help build strong community values.

“We need to have activities for the community but remain fiscally sound,” she said.

Egger

E. John Egger, 65, has always been involved with serving the community. He served on Baldwin's zoning hearding board and planning commission, and is now a member of the borough's civil service commission.

He served two separate terms on the Baldwin-Whitehall School Board and is now seeking a seat on borough council. A resident for 35 years, Egger said, if elected, his career as a real estate agent will benefit the borough when it comes to matters involving property.

“We have to keep property values up and make the community a viable place to live,” Egger said.

The challenging part is maintaining the infrastructure and services while not raising taxes.

“We have an excellent school district and excellent law enforcement,” Egger said. “With the borough, there's always room for improvement. It's a tough balancing act.”

Hurka

Chad Hurka, 28, has been a resident for only five years, but his involvement as a firefighter with South Baldwin Volunteer Fire Department has inspired him to do more for the borough.

“I see it as a means to better help the community,” Hurka said. “It will expand my abilities to do more.”

Hurka is a product manager for a national software company. He said his background can help the borough become a frontrunner in technological innovation to improve the everyday lives of residents.

“I want Baldwin to be a community that stands out,” he said.

Hurka said he wants the borough to be prepared for instances such as self-driving cars and having packages delivered by drones.

Hurka joined the fire company while still living in Bethel Park. He moved to Baldwin after seeing the potential in the borough.

“The fire company drew me in, and I want to get more involved.”

Ieraci

Robert Ieraci, 62, has been a member of the Baldwin planning commission for six years and is the board's chairman. This will be his second attempt at a council seat.

“I think council is doing a good job, but they have made mistakes along the way,” Ieraci said.

He thinks council does not have a good rapport with the police department. He said council has attempted to get rid of the police substation at the Residence of South Hills apartment complex and tried to end the Drug Enforcement Administration agent agreement.

“You should be backing those guys. You don't get on the whole department for one or two bad apples,” Ieraci said.

Another decision that Ieraci didn't agree with is the restrictions on dirt bike riding in the borough. He said the issue was in one location, yet council members focused on the entire borough.

During his time on the planning commission, Ieraci was involved in updating the zoning regulations and drafting a new comprehensive plan. He also spent a year and a half going to various board meeting to bring several Port Authority bus routes back to the borough.

Scott

Francis Scott, 58, is seeking another term on council. He held a council seat in the early 2000s, but gave up the position for family reasons. With more time to devote to borough business, Scott was successful in his bid for a council seat four years ago. He would like to help continue what council has achieved in recent years.

“I have experience that can be beneficial,” Scott said. “We're making big strides now.”

Scott points to council hiring a director of municipal services who can handle a lot of the engineering work that would have been contracted to a third party.

“By having him in-house, that saves us a tremendous amount of money.”

Several years ago, borough officials approved a director of finance to implement and update the borough's recording keeping. Scott said, as a result, the borough received its first clean audit this year.

The focus of future projects include the continuing the federal mandate of separating storm water and sanitary sewer lines, upgrading borough parks , renovate the borough pool and help the library move into its own facility.

Scott previously served on the zoning hearing board and was a former emergency management coordinator for Baldwin.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.