PennDOT plans 2 projects to start April 24 in Baldwin, Whitehall

Two PennDOT projects will limit traffic on two streets in the South Hills soon.

Work to install curb cut ramps on Weyman Road near Provost Road in Whitehall will begin April 24, a PennDOT spokesman said Friday.

The work will occur weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through May 12, PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan said.

A single-lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction during work hours. No restrictions will occur during non-working hours.

Crews from M&B Services LLC will conduct the work.

PennDOT also plans to conduct geotechnical drilling and research on Streets Run Road in Baldwin Borough.

Lane restrictions on Streets Run Road will occur April 24-28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. between Missionary Drive and Springdale Drive.

Crews from Armstrong Drilling will conduct test bore drillings for a future project. Flaggers will assist motorists through the work zone.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.