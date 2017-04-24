CCAC program stirs film passions into professions

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When Hollywood comes to town and needs behind-the-scenes help, students in the film technician certificate program at Community College of Allegheny County South Campus can step in without missing a beat.

Without having a formal program in past years, George Jaber, CCAC theater professor and department head, has been able to place students in the film and television industry. With the addition of the film technician certificate program, CCAC students will get jobs with a family-sustaining income, he said.

“If you take one class here, you can get a job. If you take the full program, you can have a career,” said P.J. Gaynard, assistant professor of the film technician program.

CCAC has invested more than $200,000 in cameras, lenses and other equipment needed to make movies and commercials. But learning how to operate the camera is a small part of the course.

The program has five Apple computers with an eight-terabyte hard drives and 27-inch monitors with 5K resolution. The computers are loaded with the full Adobe Suite and Final Draft, the premier script writing program. The computers are used for the production management course.

CCAC has an agreement with Entertainment Partners to use Movie Magic Scheduling. Entertainment Partners donated 15 licenses to the school. Each license costs $500. Movie Magic Scheduling enables students to learn budgeting and scheduling.

“If you know this program, you can get a job in the film industry,” Gaynard said.

Jaber, who is a member of the Motion Picture Studio Mechanics Local 489, recalls returning theater props to Carnegie Mellon University in 1989. CMU prop master Norman Beck told Jaber that there was work as a film carpenter for George Romero's “The Dark Half.”

The work would be Jaber's first as a film carpenter for a movie and the first show that he salvaged the scenery to benefit the CCAC theater department. Jaber dubs himself “The Sultan of Salvage Scenery.”

More importantly, Jaber saw the industry's need for non-union help. In 2007 with the Pennsylvania film tax credit, Jaber said membership in Local 489 exploded. He said 10 percent of the membership growth came from CCAC students, many of whom are still working in the industry.

“We're trying to make film technicians. The goal here is to have technically minded people who are capable of walking onto a film set and just being amazing,” Gaynard said.

Beyond the camera work, Gaynard said the program will teach students about the construction angle of film and how to build walls and sets. Positions such as grip electric and construction are in great need, Gaynard said.

The film technician certificate program has 23 courses. Jaber and Gaynard said the course allows students to experience all aspects of the film and television industry.

“They know how to do film work even if they are just carpenters,” Jaber said. “The key is we are training workers.”

Student Kate Traugott, 25, of Moon became interested in film after watching “The Fall” directed by Tarsem Singh. Traugott was looking for a different career and learned about the film program at CCAC South.

“I wanted to test the waters. They have a bunch of classes. I took two classes that were completely opposite,” Traugott said.

She studied film production and special effect makeup. Traugott discovered her passion with film production.

“I want to be a director and writer. I enjoy it,” she said.

Traugott also likes how Gaynard challenges the students by having them take ownership of their work.

Traugott's final project is a 68-minute short film. She had two shoot days that lasted 12 hours both times. Two more shoot days were needed to complete the project. Instead of a final exam, each student will present their film in front of peers and professors.

The film technician program is held in the area that was once the day care center. The goal is to have a larger facility to encompass all aspects of the industry, such as construction, gear prep, sound stage, computer classroom and screening room.

“This is just the beginning, and that's why I am excited about it,” Gaynard said.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.