Brentwood leaders table parking ordinance

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Brentwood officials can agree there is no simple solution to solve the parking problems in the borough.

Council members Monday night agreed to table an amended parking ordinance that would set criteria for residential homes with driveways and garages, commercial vehicles and trailers.

Another part of the ordinance would have created business parking zones for Brownsville Road business owners. Each business would have been given one permit to park on residential streets behind the business district from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The idea is to open up parking spaces on Brownsville for customers.

Residents living on Dalewood Drive said they prefer the two-hour parking signs because the restriction works as long as it is being enforced.

Council members voted 6-1 to amend another section of the ordinance in favor of eliminating metered parking on Brownsville from East Francis Avenue to East Bellecrest Avenue, and establishing a park-and-ride area along Old Clairton Road from Marylea Avenue until its terminus.

Councilman Pat Carnevale voted against the measure, saying residents on Marylea would have to pay to park across the street from their homes while residents between East Francis and East Bellecrest now get a free pass.

The meters are being removed because they are outdated. That stretch of road also has a 30-unit apartment building, which lacks off-street parking.

Police Chief Adam Zeppuhara said out of the 11-plus vehicles regularly parked on Old Clairton Road behind a Giant Eagle GetGo conveniece store, one is owned by a borough resident. The borough would sell permits.

Councilman Rich Schubert said while he favors a park-and-ride, he is concerned that the non-borough residents who park on the street will just park on another borough street.

The ordinance will be advertised before council gives its final approval.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.