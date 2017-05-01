Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
South Hills

Brentwood plans public hearing for digital signs
Jim Spezialetti | Monday, May 1, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Brentwood Council members have scheduled a public hearing for 7 p.m. May 15 to hear comments from residents and business owners regarding digital signs.

The hearing will be similar to the one held in March.

The digital sign ordinance has been the topic of discussion since last year when officials from St. Sylvester Church along Brownsville Road asked for a zoning variance to have a digital sign.

Borough officials realized the sign ordinance was outdated, however, council members have struggled to determine what is best for residents and businesses in the mixed-use district.

Residents' concerns have been the brightness level and how often a sign would scroll or flash.

Road paving

With bids for the road paving contract coming in lower than expected, Brentwood Council approved additional paving on Banon Way from Lanmore to Theresa avenues.

Council authorized the extra work at a cost not to exceed $10,000. Mele & Mele & Sons Inc., which was awarded the $190,000 road paving contract, will handle the milling and paving on Banon Way.

Pool passes

Brentwood pool passes will be available to purchase online beginning May 1.

Passes also can be purchased in person from 10 a.m. to noon May 15 in the community room and from 10 a.m. to noon and 6 to 8 p.m. May 22 at the swimming pool entrance.

The cost is $15 for children ages 3 to 17, $35 for adults 18 to 59 and $25 for adults 60 and older. Family passes for two adults and three children in the same household cost $75. Daily admission rates are $3 for adults and $1 for children.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.

