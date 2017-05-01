Brentwood schools to be wireless

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Brentwood Borough school officials have given the green light to have wireless technology in all district buildings.

The school board approved the second and final contract to allow installation of cable and wireless access points in all district buildings. The board approved a $58,542 contract to Advent last week and a nearly $203,000 contract to AEC in March.

Superintendent Amy Burch said the district could receive a 60 percent rebate on the project cost through the federal E-Rate program, also known as the Schools and Libraries program. The E-Rate provides discounted telecommunications, internet access and internal connections to eligible schools and libraries, funded by the Universal Service Fund.

The project will enable students to use technology in the classroom and allow staff to maintain an internet connection when walking in the hallways.

Burch said Elroy Ele‑mentary School had wireless access points installed, but they were all separate.

“It was hit or miss if the device would connect,” she said.

With all district buildings having a wireless connection, visitors will be able to create a guest log-in to access the network.

The work will begin when the school year ends.

Feasibility study

Brentwood School Board members approved an $8,500 contract to HHSDR to conduct a district-wide feasibility study, a five-year capital improvement plan and suggestions to move forward.

The last feasibility study was done in 1996, which was when the district last had substantial renovations done to its buildings.

Substitute scheduling

Brentwood school officials have reached an agreement with Aesop for substitute scheduling and employee time-off reporting.

Superintendent Amy Burch said the administration was not satisfied with the software program used by eSchools. When district employees need to miss work, they log onto the website and input the absence. Their supervisor is notified as well as Precision HR Solutions Inc., the company that handles calling the available substitutes.

Burch said Precision reached an agreement to work with Aesop, without any additional cost to the district. Precision's contract with the district expires next year.

Burch said most area school districts use Aesop.

Vehicle authorized

Brentwood School Board members authorized the district to purchase a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado for $7,000.

The truck will be alternated with the district's other vehicle that is used for salting and plowing in the winter and mulching work.

Superintendent Amy Burch said the 2007 Chevrolet truck is showing its age. She said a new truck would have cost at least $43,000.

The Silverado was used as the Pleasant Hills Police Department's DARE truck. Burch said the vehicle was stored in the garage and used for parades and DARE programs.

The Blue Book value was slightly higher than $7,000.

The vehicle also will be used by school resource officers for residency and welfare checks. The SROs have been using their own vehicles.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.