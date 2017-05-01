5 seek GOP nod for Whitehall Council

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Five Republicans will vie for their party's nomination for four open seats on Whitehall Council.

Incumbents Linda Book and William Veith will face challengers Chris Mooney, Theodore Mueskes Jr. and Harold Plusa.

On the Democratic ticket, four candidates are on the ballot for four seats. They will receive their party's nomination and will challenge the top four Republican vote-getters in the November election. Democrats include incumbent Kathy DePuy and challengers Thomas Gregory Kelley, Alexa Mihalko and John Wotus.

In the race for mayor, incumbent Jim Nowalk is the only Democratic candidate on the ballot and Julie A. Mancine is the only Republican on the ballot. Both will face off in November.

Here is a look at candidates seeking the Republican nomination for council.

Book

Linda Book, 60, will be seeking her fifth term as a councilwoman.

“I really do enjoy it,” said Book, who is a legal assistant.

She said her No. 1 passion is public safety, including the Department of state Environmental Protection's consent order for all municipalities to separate the storm water and sanitary sewer lines.

When she first was elected in 2002, Book was assigned to attend various meetings about the storm water projects.

“It's an unseen vital importance of everyday life,” she said.

Book is on the board of trustees for the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs and is a board of director for the Allegheny County Borough Association.

“There's quite a few projects that I would like to see through,” Book said.

One goal is trying to bring the Port Authority bus loop back to Caste Village. Book also is the council liasion at the planning commission meetings.

Mooney

Chris Mooney, 59, said he has been asked by neighbors to run for council.

A quality-assurance coordinator for AAA East Central, Mooney is a committee member for the Whitehall Republican Committee and the Alle­­­­gheny County Republican committee. He has served the past four years as treasurer of the Friends of Whitehall Library board.

He said he is concerned with the borough's budget process.

“Over the past few years, we went from zero debt and money in the bank to millions in debt and $466,000 in debt payments this year,” Mooney said. “There are a lot of areas we can cut without hindering services in the borough.”

Mooney said 25 percent of the borough population is 65 and older, based on the 2010 census.

“We need to attract younger families. We have to find ways to market to them. Whitehall is a nice place to raise a family,” Mooney said.

Mueskes Jr.

Theodore Mueskes Jr., 53, is a regular attendee at Whitehall Council meetings, but would prefer to sit on the other side of the table.

“If I live here, I should have a hand in helping the community,” he said.

Mueskes was born in Whitehall and moved to Ingram, where he served one term on council. He returned to Whitehall in 2009. He is a member of the Whitehall Republican Committee.

As members of St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin, his parents were active volunteers.

“They showed me the way you should do thing in the community,” said Mueskes, adding that he won't make a career out of being an elected official.

He works at as a service coordinator for a forklift company.

Mueskes said he can learn a lot by listening at council meetings, and he is ready to make a difference.

Plusa

Harold “Hal” Plusa, 67, has more than 30 years of experience in human resources management and information systems, as well as 20 years of military service with the Army and Army Reserve.

Plusa is a committeeman for the Whitehall and Alle‑gheny County Republican Party Committees. He is a member and subcommittee chairman on the Whitehall Wildlife Management Committee.

“It is just the way I was raised. To do service for the community,” he said.

Plusa, who regularly attends council meetings, is running for the second time in two years.

“Whitehall is well-run, but I personally feel there is always room for improvement,” said Plusa, who is in favor of term limits. “I would serve a few terms and pass the baton. Not having change can lead to a degree of stagnation. I would inject a fresh point of view.”

Plusa said the budget process requires very close attention to detail. When he was a unit commander, he worked with budgets.

“I'm very conservative. I would spend other people's money like I spend mine.”

Veith

William Veith did not respond to requests for comment.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.