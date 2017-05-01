6 vying for nominations for 4 West Jefferson seats

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Six candidates will seek their party's nominations for four opens seats on the West Jefferson Hills School Board.

All candidates have cross-filed. Incumbent Carolyn Bourgeois will not seek re-election.

The ballot features incumbents Lori Danen, John Hosmer and Anna Louise Lilley and challengers Kimberley Finnerty, Kristin Shoemaker and Christopher Zacur.

Danen

Lori Danen, 50, of Jefferson Hills was appointed to the school board in September 2016 to fill the seat that was open due to the resignation of Darlene Schreiber.

“I have always had a strong passion for helping all the students in our district receive a quality education,” said Danen, who has four children at each of the three levels in the district.

A 1985 graduate of Thomas Jefferson, Danen works as a bank teller for Northwest Bank in Pleasant Hills.

She said she has enjoyed her experience as a board member. Her main focus, if elected, is to continue her commitment to all district students.

“I am fiscally responsible and will help to guide the school district in making the right decisions regarding education and future spending,” she said.

Finnerty

Kimberley Finnerty, 44, has been a registered nurse for 20 years and is the director of nursing at Jefferson Hospital.

She received her masters degree from the University of Pittsburgh and her bachelor's from Duquesne University.

Finnerty has three boys attending district schools at the elementary, middle school and high school levels.

“I am a well-rounded leader with financial, organizational and communication skills that can be used to maintain the quality of education while providing a supportive climate for our students and staff,” Finnerty said.

She said she would like to continue the district's focus on educating and preparing all students to become active and contributing members of society.

Hosmer

John Hosmer, 67, of Jefferson Hills is seeking a second term on school board.

A retired accountant, he ran for a seat four years ago as planning started to build a new high school. Hosmer, who is a graduate of Thomas Jefferson, is a member of the construction committee.

“I try to keep the spending in line. I wanted to make sure we had what we needed and can afford,” he said.

Hosmer said he is mindful of the 70 percent of district residents who don't have children in the schools. He said while new housing developments have increased the tax base, those totals are not matching the rising expenses that district officials can't control, such as the district's contribution to the Pennsylvania State Employees' Retirement System.

“I have always been for the kids. We want the district to be the best it can be,” said Hosmer, whose children also are Thomas Jefferson graduates.

Lilley

Anna Louise (Benedetti) Lilley, 66, of Jefferson Hills is seeking her fourth term on school board.

A 1969 graduate of Thomas Jefferson, Lilley said she has an exteme passion for her alma mater. She said she is known as a TJ alum and a WJH Girl Scout leader and district director.

She is seeking re-election because she wants to be part of the final phases of the new high school.

“My attention goes first and always to the student, who is the No. 1 reason I volunteer for this role,” Lilley said.

She also wants the opportunity to work with Superintendent Michael Ghilani, who was hired earlier this year.

“Dr. Ghilani amazes me with his vast knowledge and experiences. I want to work with him while he takes our district to bigger and better dreams,” Lilley said.

Lilley works as an enrolled agent and master tax adviser with H&R Block. She also is secretary for the Act 32 tax collection committee.

Shoemaker

Kristin Shoemaker, 43, of Jefferson Hills is vice president of Gill Hall Elementary PTA.

She decided to run for school board because she believes in a quality public education for current and future students.

“I will attempt to help create stronger ties between the school board and other stakeholders,” Shoemaker said.

A full-time research nurse at UPMC Presbyterian hospital, Shoemaker has a son in middle school and another at the elementary level. Her husband has worked in the education field for more than 17 years.

If elected, Shoemaker will share her business and life experiences to benefit the district.

Zacur

Christopher Zacur, 44, of Jefferson Hills would like to include the school board as part of his community involvement.

Zacur owns a new-home construction business. He has coached wrestling at the high school and runs the youth wrestling program.

“I just want to give back and make sure our schools keep thriving,” Zacur said.

Next school year, Zacur will have one child at the elementary level, middle school and high school.

“The main thing we have to do is have consistency in our administration. We finally have a good superintendent,” Zacur said.

Pleasant Hills Middle School has a regular school resource officer. Zacur said he would like to have the SRO offer regular programs in the other district schools.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.