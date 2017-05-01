7 Democrats, 6 Republicans seek 4 seats on Baldwin-Whitehall school board

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Voters will have plenty of choices for selecting their party's nominations for four open seats on the Baldwin-Whitehall School Board.

Seven Democrats and six Republicans are on the May 16 ballot. Each candidate has cross-filed with the exception of Fred Vella, who will appear only on the Democratic ballot.

Incumbents Karen Brown and David Solenday will seek re-election. Board members Martin Michael Schmotzer and Elliot Rambo have decided not to seek another term. In addition to Vella, other candidates on the ballot are Robert Achtzehn, Gerald Pantone, Ray Rosing and Louise Mancuso Wolf. Rosing did not return phone calls.

Brown, Solenday, Achtzehn and Wolf are running together on the “Moving Forward Together at BW” ticket.

The top four vote-getters for each party will appear on the November ballot.

Achtzehn

Robert Achtzehn, 47, of Whitehall is seeking a school board seat and has lived in the district for 20 years. He has two children attending Baldwin High School.

He is a senior manager for CHAINalytics, where he provides supply chain consulting services to Fortune 500 companies. Achtzehn said he has worked his entire career trying to “do more with less” and understands how to achieve those goals while maintaining a fiscal discipline.

He said he is impressed with the district, but it can be even better.

“There's a next level that we can go to,” he said.

Achtzehn said he has been active with the Baldwin Music Patrons and has volunteered for numerous school events. Achtzehn said not being a lifelong resident of the district has its benefits.

“I don't have any preconceived notions. I will be looking at things objectively.”

Brown

Karen Brown, 65, of Baldwin Borough is seeking her second term.

“I want to try to continue what we started,” said Brown, who is president of the school board.

She has worked as a teacher in elementary and middle grades and as a middle school principal. Brown and her two children graduated from the Baldwin-Whitehall School District.

“After being an educator for 40 years, I felt it was time to give back to the community that educated me and my children,” Brown said.

Because of budgetary constraints, Brown realized that upgrading the district's technology would be a challenge. She was instrumental in establishing a technology fund for the district that now has more than $10,000.

Money in the tech fund will be used whenever the district budget doesn't provide enough funding to enhance technology.

“Some say we need to keep pace with technology. I say we need to get on pace.”

Brown said the board must address aging facilities and how to handle an increasing enrollment.

Pantone

Gerald “Jerry” Pantone, 53, of Baldwin Borough is making his second attempt at being elected to the school board.

Pantone worked in retail management before becoming a stay-at-home father of three girls. Two of his daughters are Baldwin graduates and his youngest is in high school. Pantone served as the Baldwin-Whitehall PTA Council president and is in charge of many events sponsored by the marching band.

He had been a regular visitor to board meetings until a few months ago when his questions were not being answered by board members.

He said the current board hasn't been transparent with the community. His motto is “People before politics.”

“The public needs to know what's going on.”

Pantone said he doesn't understand how the board makes two coaching changes without talking to the athletic director.

“People's voices have not been heard.”

Solenday

David Solenday, 46, will seek his second term on the school board.

“I am an advocate of giving back to the community,” said Solenday, who is a graduate of Baldwin High School.

A project coordinator at Community Care Behavioral Health, Solenday is a PTA member, works with the Baldwin Highlander Music Patrons and volunteers for Baldwin Community Day. One of his children is a graduate of Baldwin and another is in high school.

Solenday said the most important issues that need to be addressed are budget concerns relating to escalating costs, Common Core mandate, finding ways to work with the state and federal governments to do what is best for the students, community involvement, and keeping schools safe.

“I have a personal interest in preserving and improving the quality of our schools,” he said.

Vella

Fred J. Vella, 55, of Baldwin Borough is the president of the Baldwin-Whitehall PTA Council.

Vella said he plans to tackle problems with reasonable solutions. When he joined the PTA, he said the organization was spending a lot of money on printing. He reached an agreement with Office Depot to get a better rate.

“I am open to new ideas to better educate the students. I want to introduce new programs in science and technology,” Vella said.

He is employed at the Steel Center as a substitute teacher. Vella also wants to have community members share their expertise with students.

A graduate of Franciscan University of Steubenville, Vella served as a councilman for the City of Mingo Junction in Ohio.

Vella has a son at J.E. Harrison Middle School.

Wolf

Louise Mancuso Wolf of Whitehall is a 1990 graduate of Baldwin High School.

With a degree in business administration/finance from Robert Morris University, Wolf has more than 25 years experience in business management, administration, accounting, finance, controls, asset management, relationship and business development.

“I have a desire to support the B-W school district's development and success while being cognizant of the taxpayer,” Wolf said. “I believe I have the qualifications to find effective solutions that benefit all parties involved.”

Wolf has two children who are graduates of Baldwin High School, and her daughter will graduate this year.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.