6 candidates vie for Democratic nod for district judge

Six candidates will seek the Democratic nomination for district judge that serves Jefferson Hills, Pleasant Hills and South Park.

The seat is vacant and was previously held by state Sen. Guy Reschenthaler.

Candidates are Andy Codelka, D. Scott Lautner, Howard F. Murphy, Cynthia O'Donnell, John Puskar and Michael W. Thatcher. Four candidates have cross-filed to be on the Republican ballot as well: Codelka, Lautner, Puskar and Thatcher.

Codelka

Andy Codelka, 35, is an attorney with 15 years of legal experience, including time with his father's law practice as a law school student. He is licensed to practice before both the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania as well as the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

Codelka said he would leave his present position if elected.

His goal is to extend the community outreach of the magistrate's office by holding in-school hearings so the students don't miss class time; further the partnership with the D.A.R.E. program to help educate children about the dangers and consequences of drug addiction; and work with community leaders and law enforcement to make the office more efficient.

Lautner

D. Scott Lautner, 46, is the principle attorney in the law offices he has owned since 2000.

A 1989 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School, Lautner was a longtime resident of Pleasant Hills but now lives in Jefferson Hills. He is a 1997 graduate of Thomas M. Cooley Law School.

“After personally handling thousands of cases, many at the district judge level, I know the importance of education and experience,” Lautner said. “I will keep our community safe while protecting the rights of every citizen.”

Murphy

Howard F. Murphy, 51, has been a lawyer for 19 years and has owned and operated a law firm in the Pleasant Hills area since 2006.

Murphy and his wife have lived in the West Jefferson Hills School District since 1999.

Murphy received his bachelor's and Juris Doctor degrees from the University of Pittsburgh. He is a member of the Allegheny County and Pennsylvania Bar Associations.

Murphy said his experience includes representing individuals and businesses engaged in civil and commercial disputes before the state and federal trial and appellate courts. He also has represented clients at arbitration, mediation sessions, zoning, municipal and district court hearings.

“I want to bring stability to the office,” Murphy said. “I have the legal background and I am from the community.”

Murphy said he doesn't see the office as a stepping stone for a higher position, but as a way of serving the community.

O'Donnell

Cynthia O'Donnell, 54, is an attorney with 26 years of experience in civil litigation. She has lived in Pleasant Hills for the past 20 years with her husband and two children.

O'Donnell practices at Patberg Law Firm in Pittsburgh. A graduate of the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, O'Donnell is admitted to practice before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.

She said she is a proponent of neighborhood watch programs and would become involved in community and school programs to reduce school truancy, crime and drug presence in the communities.

Puskar

John “Jack” Puskar, 42, is a trial attorney. A South Park resident, he has tried numerous cases before district and common pleas judges and Justices of the Pennsylvania Superior Court.

“Our police officers and citizens deserve a court that is accessible to them and flexible to meet their ever-demanding schedules,” Puskar said. “I endeavor to use my legal experience to bring equity and impartiality to this office.”

He is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh School of Law.

If elected, Puskar said he will approach office as a full-time job.

Thatcher

Michael Thatcher, 33, of Jefferson Hills is a major in the Marine Corps Reserve and serves as a company commander.

A 2002 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School, Thatcher is an honors graduate of the Naval Academy in Annapolis with a bachelor's in history.

He works as a project manager for the family business, Thatcher Realty LLC, and as a Realtor for All Pittsburgh Real Estate. Thatcher also serves the community as a volunteer firefighter at the Pleasant Hills and Gill Hall Volunteer Fire Companies.

“I plan to support programs that will help keep our kids focused on making positive decisions and prevent them from ending up in court,” Thatcher said.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.