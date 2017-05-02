Fresh Thyme expands to Pittsburgh with Collier, Pleasant Hills stores

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A grocer – known for its selection of fresh, organic produce and natural meat department – is set to enter the Pittsburgh market with a stores in Pleasant Hills and Collier.

Fresh Thyme Farmer's Market, which operates mostly in the Midwest, is looking expand to their footprint to nearly 70 stores by the end of 2017, with a focus on value-priced fresh, healthy, natural and organic offerings, according to company officials.

No time frame was given for the opening of the Pittsburgh-area locations in Southland Four Seasons Shopping Center in Pleasant Hills and Great Southern Shopping Center in Collier.

“This represents a natural progression of our growth in the Midwest,” Justin Haasch, Fresh Thyme's director of real estate and market research, said in a statement. “A strong customer match, the demographic and surrounding cities in Pittsburgh complement areas where we currently have locations.”

Pleasant Hills planning commission on April 18 tabled an application from Fresh Thyme for a small addition and minor grading work for the new store, to be located in the old Office Max space in Southland off of Clairton Boulevard, said Jim Rush, building code official and code enforcement officer. The project will be brought back before the planning commission at their May 16 meeting.

Fresh Thyme is looking to add a 4,500 square foot addition to the Southland storefront to operate a 28,000 square foot store, Rush said.

With the addition of Fresh Thyme and the proposed opening of Texas Roadhouse in the old Quaker Steak & Lube restaurant in Southland, the shopping center will be nearly filled with tenants, Rush said. Fresh Thyme will serve as an anchor on one end with Texas Roadhouse on the other, and LA Fitness in the center.

Pleasant Hills planning commission on April 18 also tabled a proposal from Texas Roadhouse to raze and build a new restaurant at the old Quaker Steak & Lube site, Rush said. Texas Roadhouse also filed a demolition permit with the borough.

The restaurant would be a 7,372 square foot, standalone facility, which is “significantly smaller” than Quaker Steak's facility, Rush said.

“They have a distinct look that they have for their restaurants,” he said.

Texas Roadhouse has several Pittsburgh-area locations, including Collier, McCandless, Washington and Greensburg. Representatives from Texas Roadhouse did not respond for comment.

Both development projects are moving forward almost simultaneously, Rush said.

“They've been aggressive in getting in what they need to get in and addressing anything they need to address,” he said.

Planning commission tabled both projects to allow for time to address outstanding engineering concerns, Rush said.

Once planning commission votes on its recommendations, they can proceed to borough council for approval. The earliest that could take place is June 19, Rush said.

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.