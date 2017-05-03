Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
South Hills

New Brentwood playground goes up
Jim Spezialetti | Wednesday, May 3, 2017, 11:39 a.m.
Jim Spezialetti | Tribune-Review
Brentwood community members and maintenance workers construct the new playset at Elroy Elementary School on April 29, 2017.

Updated 1 hour ago

The Elroy Elementary School playground will not be quiet for much longer as the new playset continues to be built.

Nearly 30 district employees, staff and community members gathered April 29 to start the playground build.

Because of inclement weather, the play set could not be completed. The maintenance crew will work on the structure when time, and weather, permits.

Elroy teacher Amy Smith led the fundraising efforts to replace the play equipment that had seen better days.

In one year, Smith led a campaign to raise nearly $34,000 through grants and donations from businesses and community members.

Smith had set up a GoFundMe account to accept most donations.

Dave Tinker, who has two daughters at Elroy, helped write grants that netted $7,000.

The playset was purchased through Play & Park Structures of Chattanooga, Tenn. Once the playset is built, a rubber surface will be placed. The district will cover the cost of the surface. Smith said the ground needs to be dry before the surface material is poured.

Dallas and Erica Johnson were among the helpers as their children — Reilly, a fifth-grader, and Jeremy, a first-grader — watched an empty playground be transformed into something special.

For Reilly, who is in her last year at Elroy, the day was filled with mixed emotions.

She said she has a lot of memories from playing on the old equipment, which now is a memory itself. But, she looks forward to enjoying the new play structure.

Smith and Elroy Principal Barbara Pagan selected the playset and colors. The community build was required for some of the grant money.

“(Smith) went through a lot of work to organize this,” Dallas Johnson said. “The least we could do is help out.”

“It's awesome,” Smith said. “I'm excited the day is finally here.”

Once the playground work is completed, Smith plans to have a ribbon-cutting ceremony. She said major fundraising contributors will participate in the event.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.