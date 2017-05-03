New Brentwood playground goes up

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Elroy Elementary School playground will not be quiet for much longer as the new playset continues to be built.

Nearly 30 district employees, staff and community members gathered April 29 to start the playground build.

Because of inclement weather, the play set could not be completed. The maintenance crew will work on the structure when time, and weather, permits.

Elroy teacher Amy Smith led the fundraising efforts to replace the play equipment that had seen better days.

In one year, Smith led a campaign to raise nearly $34,000 through grants and donations from businesses and community members.

Smith had set up a GoFundMe account to accept most donations.

Dave Tinker, who has two daughters at Elroy, helped write grants that netted $7,000.

The playset was purchased through Play & Park Structures of Chattanooga, Tenn. Once the playset is built, a rubber surface will be placed. The district will cover the cost of the surface. Smith said the ground needs to be dry before the surface material is poured.

Dallas and Erica Johnson were among the helpers as their children — Reilly, a fifth-grader, and Jeremy, a first-grader — watched an empty playground be transformed into something special.

For Reilly, who is in her last year at Elroy, the day was filled with mixed emotions.

She said she has a lot of memories from playing on the old equipment, which now is a memory itself. But, she looks forward to enjoying the new play structure.

Smith and Elroy Principal Barbara Pagan selected the playset and colors. The community build was required for some of the grant money.

“(Smith) went through a lot of work to organize this,” Dallas Johnson said. “The least we could do is help out.”

“It's awesome,” Smith said. “I'm excited the day is finally here.”

Once the playground work is completed, Smith plans to have a ribbon-cutting ceremony. She said major fundraising contributors will participate in the event.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.