Allegheny County crime lab worker accused of stealing, taking Xanax

A former Allegheny County crime lab employee has been accused of stealing and ingesting an anti-anxiety drug he was supposed to be testing as evidence.

Matthew Nicholas Ieraci, 28, of the South Hills was arrested in connection to incidents at the crime lab on Feb. 15 and 16, Allegheny County police Sgt. Ken Ruckel said Wednesday.

Police said they have video evidence to show that Ieraci took and used Alprazolam – the active ingredient in Xanax – that had been submitted to the lab for testing. Officials reported that Ieraci was demonstrating “slurred speech and poor motor skills,” which are side effects of the prescription drug.

Ieraci faces charges of theft, tampering with physical evidence, drug possession, criminal mischief and receiving stolen property. He turned himself into county police and is awaiting arraignment at Allegheny County Jail.

The crime lab is reviewing all cases handled by Ieraci, police said.

