Baldwin-Whitehall residents could see property tax hike

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Baldwin-Whitehall School Board members will be asked next week to approve the 2017-18 proposed final budget that includes a .36-mill property tax increase.

Board members were presented the early numbers of the $66.4 million proposed budget by business manager Mark Cherpak during the May 3 meeting.

If approved, the .36-mill rate hike would increase property taxes by $36 for a home assessed at $100,000. The hike would bring the rate to 19.61 mills, which was the rate in 2013-14.

Cherpak said the deficit for the operating budget is $1.67 million after factoring in the property tax increase. The proposed rate increase would generate $660,000 for the district. To balance the budget, Cherpak recommends using money from the unassigned fund balance, which has $4.5 million.

Expenses have increased $3.5 million from last year's budget. Major expenditures include the district's contribution to the Pennsylvania State Employees Retirement System, the need to increase staffing, salary increases, increased debt service and special education.

With enrollment expected to increase, the administration is recommending the addition of 10 employees, including five staff members at the elementary level. The increase staff would result in an additional $850,000 for salary and benefits.

Salaries and benefits account for $47 million on the expenditure side.

The district's contribution to PSERS will increase $584,000. The increased debt service is $952,000.

Board President Karen Brown said the budget does not have a huge deficit after adding the expenses for 10 new staffers.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.